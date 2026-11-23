Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Building on strong foreign direct investment (FDI) results since the beginning of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City has set a full-year target of attracting 22 billion USD in registered FDI, double its initial annual plan.

Investment promotion activities are being aligned more closely with specific investor demand, with priority given to high-tech industries, digital infrastructure, logistics, green manufacturing and projects with high added value and strong links with domestic businesses.

FDI inflows surge



According to the department, the city attracted 19.13 billion USD in FDI as of the end of October, up nearly 316% year on year and almost 74% above its annual target. It is currently managing more than 22,000 valid FDI projects with total registered capital exceeding 157.4 billion USD.

The structure of investment inflows also reflects changing investor priorities. New projects accounted for a large share of investment in transportation, warehousing, information and communications, while additional capital for existing projects was concentrated in real estate. Meanwhile, wholesale and retail attracted substantial investment through capital contributions and share purchases. These trends highlight international investors' growing interest in the city's logistics and digital infrastructure, as well as its markets and services.

The department attributed the strong performance to proactive economic diplomacy, institutional reforms and efforts to remove long-standing infrastructure and legal bottlenecks.

During the year, the city organised major events, including Meet Australia 2026 and an investment cooperation and business networking forum between Ho Chi Minh City and the Republic of Korea. It also welcomed high-level delegations and representatives of major economic groups from the World Economic Forum, Germany, Luxembourg, Japan, France, China, and Singapore.

Travis Mitchell, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam), said recent policy reforms in Vietnam has generated strong interest among US businesses, particularly in semiconductors and high technology, energy, and healthcare.

Ho Chi Minh City is well positioned to attract the next generation of investment, thanks to its expanded development space, skilled workforce and growing international business community, he stated, adding AmCham Vietnam would continue connecting US companies with the city's priorities and providing constructive feedback on policy implementation.

A notable shift this year is the city's focus not only on registered capital but also on accelerating the disbursement of committed investment. Obstacles relating to planning, land, site clearance and financial obligations are being addressed to speed up major projects.

Paving the way for new generation of investment



Speaking at the Ho Chi Minh City Investment Cooperation Forum 2026 on November 2, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said the city aims to become a leading economic, financial and service hub in Asia by 2045.

To realise this vision, the city is seeking long-term partners in strategic infrastructure, high technology, finance, logistics and green energy. It particularly welcomes investors bringing not only capital but also modern technologies, advanced management standards and opportunities for workforce development, he added.

In 2027, the city plans to shift from broad-based investment attraction towards improving the quality of FDI in line with the Party's strategic resolutions, particularly Politburo Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on the development of the foreign-invested economic sector.

The municipal Party Committee's Standing Board issued a Programme of Action on October 27, providing a basis for developing a list of projects attracting investment for 2026-2030 and a plan to strengthen ASEAN connectivity for 2031-2035.

The city is making full use of National Assembly Resolution No. 250/2025/QH15 dated December 10, 2025, on specific mechanisms and policies to enhance the effectiveness of international integration, and Government Decree No. 258/2026/ND-CP dated June 30, 2026, detailing the implementation of several provisions of the Resolution, to take a more proactive approach to negotiations and mobilising international financial resources.

According to the Department of Finance, investment promotion in 2027 will focus on high technology, digital infrastructure, logistics, innovation and green growth. The city also plans to connect urban infrastructure projects with funding from the operating agency of the Vietnam International Finance Centre (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City and help domestic businesses strengthen their capacity to join global supply chains.

The department's Director Hoang Vu Thanh said the city is preparing a list of investment-ready projects with completed planning, cleared sites and available infrastructure to attract multinational corporations. It will also encourage international financial institutions to participate more actively in developing the IFC.

Support for businesses will go hand in hand with risk-based inspections to ensure compliance with national defence, security and environmental requirements, while maintaining a fair, transparent and sustainable investment climate.

With coordinated efforts in institutional reform, project preparation and bottleneck removal, Ho Chi Minh City is positioning itself to attract strategic global investment and strengthen its role as a dynamic economic hub in the new development phase./.