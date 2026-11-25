Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,679 VND/USD on November 25, up 11 VND from November 23 morning.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,963 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,395 VND/USD.



However, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined.



At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,590 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,970 VND/USD, both falling 20 VND from the November 23 morning session.



BIDV also cut its both rates by 20 VND, posting the buying rate at to 25,595 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,975 VND/USD./.

VNA