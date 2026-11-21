Ankara (VNA) – Science and technology are expected to become a key pillar of cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye, with both sides expressing their readiness to strengthen collaboration in innovation, digital transformation and other areas of shared interest.

The issue was highlighted during talks between Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Ankara on November 20, as part of the Vietnamese official’s trip to Türkiye to attend the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

The two officials expressed satisfaction with the strong progress in bilateral ties, underpinned by high political trust and reinforced by the September meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Deputy PM Dung conveyed General Secretary and President Lam’s greetings and invitation to President Erdogan, as well as Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s invitation to Vice President Yilmaz to visit Vietnam at a convenient time. Yilmaz said both he and the Turkish President are keen to visit Vietnam and will work with the Vietnamese side to arrange the trips.

Dung congratulated Türkiye on successfully hosting COP31 and praised its development achievements under the “Century of Türkiye” vision. Yilmaz, in turn, spoke highly of Vietnam’s international role, describing it as a close friend and a leading partner of Türkiye in Southeast Asia. He noted that Türkiye’s Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City was its first such mission in ASEAN.

Briefing his host on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, Dung said the country is entering a new development phase, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation identified as key drivers. He expressed Vietnam’s desire to expand cooperation with trusted partners, including Türkiye.

Yilmaz praised Vietnam’s growth of 9.01%, describing it as an impressive achievement amid global economic challenges, and voiced confidence that the country would meet its strategic development targets.

To translate high-level agreements into practical results, Dung proposed more exchanges of delegations, particularly at the high-level, and closer coordination to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic level.

On economic and trade cooperation, he called for a government-level economic and trade agreement to help achieve the bilateral trade target of 4 billion USD. He urged Türkiye to facilitate Vietnamese exports, recognise Vietnam’s market economy status at an early date and work together to address difficulties related to trade defence measures.

The Vietanmese Deputy PM proposed effective implementation of the memorandum of understanding on agricultural and forestry cooperation signed in November 2023. He also called for Türkiye to share its experience in building digital government, promote links between start-ups in fintech, education technology and agricultural technology, and connect Vietnamese high-tech parks and innovation centres with Turkish technoparks.

Other areas proposed for stronger cooperation included defence and security, the Halal industry and coordination at multilateral forums, including the ASEAN-Türkiye Full Dialogue Partnership framework.

Yilmaz welcomed these proposals and said Türkiye is ready to share its experience in e-government, noting that its system is among the best in Europe. He also proposed stronger cooperation in aviation, tourism and defence industry. He said Türkiye is prepared to host the eighth meeting of the Vietnam-Türkiye Joint Committee in 2027 to review existing agreements and discuss future cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung is at Roketsan. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, Dung also held a working session at defence company Roketsan, encouraging the company to explore Vietnam’s needs and cooperation opportunities. He noted that defence cooperation between the two countries had made practical progress and called for further efforts to make it more effective.

On November 19, he visited Ostim Teknopark to learn about its model connecting businesses, universities, research institutes and investment organisations, and proposed stronger links between the two countries’ innovation ecosystems.

The Deputy PM laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder and first President of Türkiye, and met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country./.