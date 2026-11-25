Hanoi (VNA) – The Tam Anh-VNVC healthcare ecosystem signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK Export Finance (UKEF) in Hanoi on November 24, during a visit to Vietnam by Lord Sarwar, the UK's Minister of State for Trade, and his delegation.

The agreement builds on the long-standing partnership between Tam Anh, VNVC and leading British pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers, with cooperation worth nearly 1 billion USD from 2017 to 2026 and expected to keep growing in the coming years.

Under the agreement, UKEF may consider providing guarantees or financing for Tam Anh-VNVC's eligible projects, covering up to 85% of the contract value. This gives the group a stronger footing to access international financial resources for its plans to invest in high-tech hospitals, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and next-generation vaccines.

Lord Sarwar described the signing as a memorable moment of his first visit to Vietnam and as UKEF's first project in the country, reflecting confidence in the potential for bilateral cooperation.

The minister praised Tam Anh's 10-year development journey, as well as the vision, talent, creativity and leadership of Ngo Chi Dung, Chairman of the Board of the Tam Anh-VNVC healthcare ecosystem, calling Tam Anh a leading partner in Vietnam-UK cooperation in academia, life sciences and healthcare.

He said the agreement would open the door to more specific and extensive cooperation programmes, strengthening ties between the two countries' governments, businesses and people. It would also promote growth, advances in medical technology and better healthcare, with Vietnamese people set to benefit most from improved health services and quality of life.

UKEF is the UK Government's export credit agency, providing financial instruments such as loan guarantees, direct lending and payment risk insurance to help British businesses export goods, technology and services internationally.

In the 2024-25 financial year, the agency supported about 14.5 billion GBP (19 billion USD) worth of loans, guarantees and insurance, enabling 667 British businesses to engage in export activities. Globally, UKEF has a guarantee capacity of 130 billion GBP, supporting projects in sectors such as energy, infrastructure and healthcare. In Vietnam, UKEF has made up to 5 billion GBP (about 6.5 billion USD) available for potential projects.

According to Mr. Ngo Chi Dung, the partnership with UKEF opens up further access to capital for large-scale, high-tech healthcare projects. Tam Anh and VNVC will use these resources to expand hospitals, develop specialised healthcare services and vaccination networks, and research and produce next-generation vaccines in Vietnam, helping people access advanced technologies, pharmaceuticals and biologics at home while enhancing the group's capacity to serve international patients.

The VNVC Vaccine and Biological Manufacturing Plant in Tay Ninh province, built with a first-phase investment of nearly 3 trillion VND (about 114 million USD), covers more than 26,000 square metres and has a designed capacity of about 120 million doses a year. The plant is designed to meet EU-GMP and WHO-GMP standards as well as US FDA requirements. (Photo: VNVC)

Tam Anh-VNVC has done business with British partners for many years. Between 2024 and 2026, the ecosystem's total imports of goods and equipment from UK suppliers reached about 485.2 million USD, of which vaccines, medicines and consumables accounted for about 474 million USD and medical equipment for more than 11.1 million USD. Vaccines from GSK and AstraZeneca alone were worth about 455.5 million USD.

The cooperation framework is expected to help both sides expand trade, bringing more advanced equipment, technology, pharmaceuticals and biologics into Vietnam, while giving British businesses more opportunities to join large-scale healthcare investment projects in the country.

The signing comes after Vietnam and the UK upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2025, expanding cooperation in research, human resource training, technology development and the commercialisation of research outcomes./.