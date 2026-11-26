Geneva (VNA) – Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, has affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to continue working with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), international and regional partners, as well as the private sector to promote innovation, expand production and improve access to essential medical technologies.



Addressing a technical symposium jointly held by the three organisations in Geneva on November 25, the ambassador stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to diversify production capacity, reduce dependence on a limited number of supply centres and build a sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.



Developing the pharmaceutical industry is not merely an economic objective but also a strategic priority for protecting public health, strengthening self-reliance and enhancing the capacity to respond to public health emergencies, he said.



Sharing Vietnam's experience, Dung said the domestic pharmaceutical market is currently worth approximately 7 billion USD. Locally manufactured medicines account for around 60% of the volume of medicines used but only about 46% of market value.



Under the National Strategy for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry to 2030, with a vision to 2045, Vietnam aims to ensure that domestically produced medicines meet around 80% of demand and account for 70% of market value by 2030. The country also aims to develop domestic pharmaceutical material production capacity to meet 20% of the demand for raw materials used in local drug manufacturing.



To achieve these targets, it is prioritising the development of research and production capacity for medicines, vaccines and medical technologies; encouraging investment, innovation and cooperation between domestic enterprises and international corporations and research institutes; and ensuring that advances in the pharmaceutical industry help improve the quality, safety and affordability of medicines.



The ambassador affirmed that strengthening domestic production capacity and deepening international integration and cooperation are mutually reinforcing priorities.



On intellectual property, he emphasised that it is not merely a tool for protecting rights but also a driver of innovation, investment, technology transfer and the commercialisation of research outcomes.



He highlighted the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued in December 2024, and Conclusion No. 51-KL/TW, issued in June 2026, along with the Intellectual Property Strategy to 2030, updated in August 2026, on the exploitation and commercialisation of intellectual property assets.



Vietnam seeks to strike a balance between the legitimate interests of innovators and the need to protect public health, in line with Articles 7 and 8 of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and the Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health, he said.



Regarding emerging technologies, Dung noted that AI and digital transformation are creating opportunities to accelerate drug research and development, optimise production processes and improve quality control. However, developing countries continue to face challenges related to digital infrastructure, data, human resources and finance.



International cooperation should therefore help narrow, rather than widen, technological gaps among countries, he stressed.



In terms of international cooperation, Vietnam proposed promoting practical forms of technology cooperation, including voluntary licensing, joint research and joint ventures; prioritising workforce training and strengthening the capacity to absorb and master technologies; and developing pharmaceutical production networks and regional value chains, particularly within ASEAN.



The ambassador also called on WHO, WIPO and WTO to enhance coordination in providing technical assistance tailored to the specific needs of each country. WHO can support regulatory management, quality assurance and health policies; WIPO can assist with intellectual property systems, patent information exploitation and technology transfer links; while WTO can provide support in trade policies, intellectual property rules and trade facilitation.



During the discussion, answering a question on frugal innovation and shortening the time needed to bring research results to market, Dung proposed strengthening links among research institutes, manufacturing enterprises and technology owners; making greater use of intellectual property in licensing and technology transfer; and improving access to finance, technical assistance and management support.



He also shared Vietnam's successful cooperation with WIPO in establishing dedicated intellectual property units within Vietnamese enterprises, suggesting that the model could be expanded to the manufacturing sector.



In response to a question about the relationship between voluntary licensing and the flexibilities under the TRIPS Agreement, the ambassador affirmed that these are complementary tools that could be applied according to each country's public health needs and specific circumstances.



He noted that removing patent barriers does not necessarily mean gaining access to manufacturing know-how, particularly advanced vaccines and biological products. Vietnam therefore attaches importance to developing research capacity, training human resources, strengthening technology absorption and cooperating with international manufacturers.



At the end of the session, Andrew Staines, representing WIPO, praised Vietnam's insights into its pharmaceutical development strategy and its approach to building an efficient and balanced intellectual property system. He expressed interest in continuing discussions with Vietnam on expanding the model of intellectual property cooperation within enterprises and sharing the experience with other countries.



The WIPO will continue coordinating with WHO, WTO and partners to strengthen the role of intellectual property across the entire innovation ecosystem, he affirmed./.

VNA