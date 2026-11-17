Hanoi (VNA) - International families living and working in Vietnam often face uncertainty when choosing care for their children. Finding a reputable provider can reassure parents and help them respond proactively to health concerns.

Key factors international families consider when choosing paediatric care

As with Vietnamese families, international parents prioritise the medical team’s expertise. Living in an unfamiliar country, they are particularly discerning when choosing paediatric specialists to ensure appropriate care and reduce the risk of serious complications.

Beyond clinical expertise, service quality also matters. Parents value strict patient triage to minimise cross-infection and attentive guidance from healthcare staff.

However, language barriers are another major concern for international parents seeking medical care. Limited proficiency in Vietnamese can make it difficult to describe a child’s symptoms. Parents therefore often look for healthcare providers with professional interpreters and doctors proficient in foreign languages who can support them throughout their child’s assessment and treatment.

If a child needs to be admitted to hospital, the quality of inpatient care becomes a major concern. Far from home and without support from relatives, international families often seek comprehensive inpatient care, from private, comfortable accommodation with rigorous infection-control measures to attentive support with meals and daily needs. This allows parents to focus on supporting their child’s recovery with greater peace of mind.

A trusted paediatric hospital for international families

In Hanoi, the Department of Paediatrics at Hong Ngoc General Hospital is a trusted healthcare provider for the expatriate community, meeting the key needs of international parents seeking medical care for their children.

With a team of more than 100 experienced paediatricians, including associate professors and doctors with PhDs, many of whom have over 20 years of experience, Hong Ngoc General Hospital provides comprehensive care for children, from common respiratory and digestive conditions to complex medical emergencies.

For international families who have settled in Hanoi, Hong Ngoc is a trusted healthcare provider for a range of needs, from routine health monitoring to specialised treatment. Its network of two modern general hospitals and five satellite clinics across central Hanoi makes it easier for parents to choose a nearby facility, reducing travel time and fatigue for their children.

For families visiting Hanoi or facing an emergency at night, the paediatric emergency service operates 24/7. Children are prioritised for direct transfer to a designated treatment room, with administrative procedures kept to a minimum so doctors can intervene without delay. This helps make the most of the critical treatment window and reduce the risk of serious complications.

For families choosing Hong Ngoc General Hospital for complex paediatric surgery, each child receives a one-to-one assessment and surgical care from an experienced paediatric team. Team members have trained in the United States, France, Australia and other countries.

International parents can have greater confidence in the quality of care at Hong Ngoc General Hospital, Vietnam’s first private healthcare provider to achieve accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) for governance, patient safety and quality of care. The hospital is also recognised by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS) as a Global Surgical Training Centre. Its paediatric services are designed to meet rigorous international healthcare quality standards.

The hospital offers premium inpatient accommodation, including private single rooms and double rooms with no more than two children per room. Rooms include essential personal amenities, and children receive five meals a day tailored to their needs. Nurses are available 24/7 via the bedside call system, giving parents peace of mind as they support their child’s recovery.

Spacious, well-equipped inpatient rooms at Hong Ngoc - Phuc Truong Minh General Hospital and Hong Ngoc - Yen Ninh General Hospital (Photo: Hong Ngoc General Hospital)

Parents seeking paediatric care at the hospital need not worry about language barriers. Professional interpreters in English, Korean, Japanese and Chinese are available throughout the child’s assessment and treatment, enabling parents to discuss their child’s condition directly with the doctor. Bilingual medical records in Vietnamese and English support international insurance claims and hospital transfers abroad when needed.

The hospital partners with more than 50 international insurers, including Aetna, Allianz, Cigna and others, and offers direct billing to help ease the financial burden and streamline payment.

By meeting the high standards international families seek in paediatric care, the Department of Paediatrics at Hong Ngoc General Hospital remains a trusted choice for parents in Hanoi.

HONG NGOC GENERAL HOSPITAL - THE PLACE TO TRUST

Hospital addresses:



Hong Ngoc General Hospital: 55 Yen Ninh Street, Ba Dinh Ward, Hanoi

Hong Ngoc - Phuc Truong Minh General Hospital: 8 Chau Van Liem Street, Tu Liem Ward, Hanoi



Clinic addresses:

Hong Ngoc Long Bien General Clinic: 7 and 9 Nguyen Van Linh Street, Viet Hung, Hanoi

Hong Ngoc To Huu General Clinic: 1st Floor, HPC Landmark 105, Ha Dong, Hanoi

Hong Ngoc Nguyen Tuan General Clinic: 1st Floor, Autumn Building, Gold Season Urban Area, 47 Nguyen Tuan Street, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

Hong Ngoc Tay Ho General Clinic: 1st and 2nd Floors, NoVo Building, Kosmo Residence, 161 Xuan La Street, Xuan Dinh, Hanoi

Hong Ngoc Keangnam General Clinic: 10th Floor, Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, Yen Hoa, Hanoi



Hotline for paediatric consultations and appointments: 0947 616 006

