Ophthalmology experts discuss blindness prevention measures at Da Nang conference

Da Nang (VNA) – More than 3,000 domestic and international delegates are attending the 2026 Vietnam Ophthalmological Society Conference (VOS 2026) and the 12th Indochina Ocular Inflammation Study Group Meeting, which opened in Da Nang on November 13.

The events, running until November 15, are jointly organised by the Vietnam Ophthalmological Society, the Central Eye Hospital, Da Nang Eye Hospital and the Indochina Ocular Inflammation Study Group.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Professor and Doctor Ton Thi Kim Thanh, President of the Vietnam Ophthalmological Society, said nearly 300 scientific presentations would be delivered at the conferences. They reflect years of research by ophthalmologists and specialists.

She expressed hope that the events would provide updates on advances in research, training and clinical practice, while creating opportunities for experts to share experience and apply research findings to the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, thus improving patient care.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha said ophthalmic techniques, technologies and treatment methods were developing rapidly, while patients were increasingly concerned about vision recovery and quality of life after treatment.

He said findings from a 2026 survey would help the sector set priorities for eye care and blindness prevention in the coming years.

According to the organising committee, the 2026 Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) survey was conducted in 12 provinces and cities, involving nearly 16,000 people aged 50 and above.

Compared with 2015, the blindness rate among this age group fell from 1.8% to 1.66%. However, the estimated number of blind people increased from around 329,000 to nearly 464,000.

Cataracts remained the leading cause of blindness, accounting for 66.7% of cases recorded in the survey.

The findings will serve as a basis for developing and completing Vietnam’s national strategy for blindness prevention and control for 2026-2030, with a vision to 2045.

Priorities discussed at the conferences include early detection of eye diseases and wider access to treatment. These are in line with the direction set out in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW, dated September 9, 2025, on protecting, caring for and improving public health. The resolution calls for age-appropriate screening for common diseases and better access to quality healthcare services./.