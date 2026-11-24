Vientiane (VNA) – A ceremony to inaugurate and hand over the Vang Vieng District Hospital expansion project, a gift from the Party, State and people of Vietnam, was held on November 23 in Viengkeo village, Vang Vieng district, Vientiane province.



Addressing the event, Vice President of the Vientiane provincial Administration Committee Siviengxay Olaboun said the project reflects the enduring affection and care that Vietnam has for Laos.



He noted that Vang Vieng is a famous tourist destination in Laos. The project has helped improve infrastructure, modernise medical examination and treatment services, and enable the hospital to serve more residents and tourists.

Siviengxay affirmed that the province will manage and operate the facility effectively, turning it into a symbol of the special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam.



For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam emphasised that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos constitute an invaluable asset shared by the two nations, vividly reflected in practical projects serving local communities.



He acknowledged the close coordination of Lao agencies and commended the efforts of the project investor and contractor. He also expressed his hope that Vientiane provincial authorities and health sector and the hospital would continue to ensure adequate staffing, funding, medicines and medical supplies, as well as proper maintenance and effective use of the facility.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Vientiane, Vanpheng Phanthanalay, Director of the Vientiane provincial Department of Health, said the gift comes at a time when healthcare demand is rising rapidly, while existing facilities have been cramped and some equipment has become outdated.



She said the expanded hospital comprised a two-storey main building covering 3,320 sq.m, with departments for medical examinations, emergency care, obstetrics, paediatrics and surgery, including two operating theatres, as well as inpatient facilities with 43 beds. The project also included auxiliary structures, access roads, fencing and technical infrastructure to support hospital operations.



The facility will also serve as a venue for international professional training and exchanges, particularly cooperation in staff training and support for diagnostic imaging and testing with Vietnam’s Lao Cai province, while providing medical examination and treatment services for people from all ethnic groups./.

VNA