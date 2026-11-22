Vientiane (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos staged a friendship-themed music show in Vientiane on November 21 evening.

The event was co-hosted by the embassy, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies, timed to the 51st anniversary of Laos’ National Day (December 2), the Great National Unity Festival and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), in the run-up to the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2027.

It was a concrete piece of overseas Vietnamese (OV) outreach, signaling Party and State attention to the spiritual life of Vietnamese in Laos and following the Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW dated August 2, 2026.

Professional artists from the Vietnam Youth Theater delivered singing, dance and music performances praising Vietnam’s homeland and people, national cultural traditions and the special Vietnam-Laos friendship, solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

Through the event, the embassy is reinforcing its core role in gathering and connecting the community, giving OVs a venue to meet, share views and reinforce ties to the homeland and representative Vietnamese agencies in Laos.

Bringing performances from Vietnam to the community in Laos also helps meet cultural needs, preserve the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and strengthen ties with their homeland among OVs./.