Algiers (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria held a programme on November 23 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day and Great National Unity Festival, attracting a large number of Vietnamese expatriates, people of Vietnamese origin, and Algerian and international friends.



The event provided an opportunity for Vietnamese people in Algeria to meet, strengthen bonds and reconnect with their roots through activities showcasing and celebrating traditional Vietnamese culture. It also helped promote Vietnam and its people internationally, foster people-to-people exchanges and reinforce the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Algeria.



In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long highlighted national unity as a precious tradition forged over thousands of years of nation building and defence. He said it has served as a major source of strength enabling the Vietnamese people to overcome challenges and develop the country.

He affirmed that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and an important resource and bridge for strengthening Vietnam's relations with other countries. Highlighting the significance of Vietnam Culture Day, he stressed that culture and people form a foundation and an important endogenous resource, as well as a driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development. This principle is further reaffirmed in the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese culture development, which calls for preserving and promoting traditional values while selectively absorbing the world's cultural heritage.



Speaking at the event, Mihoubi Yamina, President of the Liaison Committee of the Vietnamese Community in Algeria, said the committee wishes to continue serving as a bridge among community members, not only organising gatherings on holidays and special occasions but also providing companionship and support, particularly to those facing difficulties.



She highlighted the importance of Vietnamese culture and language for younger generations, helping them better understand their family origins, national history and the values that shape Vietnamese identity.



A highlight of the programme was martial arts performances and introductions of Vietnamese cuisine and traditional folk art. Held in a warm and festive atmosphere, the celebration went beyond a social gathering, helping reinforce the community's bonds with its homeland. The event also fostered national pride and raised awareness of the importance of preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, particularly among young people born and raised overseas./.

VNA