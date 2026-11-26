Tuyen Quang (VNA) – The first "Quintessence of Northern Cuisine" Festival 2026 opened in Tuyen Quang province on the evening of November 25, bringing together representatives from 19 provinces and cities to celebrate regional culinary heritage, strengthen local connectivity, promote tourism products and contribute to sustainable tourism development.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Lai Quoc Tinh, Chairman of the Tuyen Quang Tourism Association and head of the festival’s organising committee, said cuisine is more than just food; it embodies memories of one's homeland, the flavours of one's roots and the combined essence of nature, human labour and soul.

Each dish, he noted, tells a story about a particular land, reflects the identity of its community and preserves cultural values, customs and traditions passed down through generations.

Running from November 25 to 29, the festival brings together signature dishes, distinctive local produce, artisans and chefs. It is not only a culinary celebration but also a venue for cultural exchange, connectivity, the promotion of traditional values and the introduction of Vietnam’s land and people to domestic and international visitors, according to the organisers.

Tinh said that amid modern tourism development trends, cuisine should be elevated into a distinctive tourism product, a competitive advantage and a source of sustainable economic value.

The systematic development of culinary products will help expand markets for local agricultural produce, create livelihoods for communities, increase artisans’ incomes and support the development of traditional crafts and tourism services, he added.

For Tuyen Quang, the festival offers an opportunity to expand regional links and connect tourism products, turning culinary heritage into an appealing invitation for visitors. The organisers hope that every artisan will become a cultural storyteller, every stall an ambassador for its homeland and every dish a heartfelt invitation to domestic and international friends.

A range of activities are being held as part of the festival, including exhibitions and displays of regional cuisine and specialities, culinary exchanges and experiential activities, and a culinary competition.

The event provides an opportunity for participating localities to showcase their distinctive culinary traditions and promote their signature products, while enabling artisans, businesses and tourism professionals to exchange experience and strengthen connections./.