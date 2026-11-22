Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the opening ceremony of the 14th International Culinary Culture Festival 2026, themed “Beyond Flavors,” in Hanoi on the morning of November 22.



Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam; Le Nguyet Anh, spouse of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; representatives of central and local authorities; ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations, their spouses and a large number of international friends attended the ceremony.



Held on November 21-22, ahead of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, the festival brings together nearly 100 booths showcasing the culinary cultures of 46 countries, alongside participation from agencies, organisations, businesses and representatives of 11 Vietnamese provinces and cities.



The event provides an opportunity to celebrate the distinctive values of Vietnamese and international culinary cultures, promote exchanges and mutual understanding, and strengthen friendship between Vietnam and the international community.



The festival, supported by Masan Group as its main sponsor, helps promote Vietnamese products and culinary excellence to international visitors.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Trung said food is always a beginning. First and foremost, it is the beginning of encounters. A delicious dish or a sincere invitation can bring strangers closer, spark conversations and gradually turn them into friends.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung addresses the opening ceremoy of the festival. Photo: VNA

Cuisine also opens a window into the traditions of each nation. Behind every flavour lie ways of life, landscapes, customs and memories preserved through generations.



When Vietnamese people invite friends to enjoy their traditional dishes, they are also telling stories about their country and people. When they sample international cuisine, they have an opportunity to listen to and explore other cultures. Stories and mutual understanding can begin with a single dish or a shared meal, he said.



This is also the spirit behind this year's theme, “Beyond Flavors”: looking beyond differences in taste to discover common ground, understand one another better and allow genuine bonds to begin and grow.



According to the minister, culture has its own unique way of bringing people and nations closer together. This is why Vietnam has consistently placed importance on cultural and people-to-people exchanges as part of its foreign policy, seeking to create more opportunities for people from different countries to meet, understand one another and build closer ties, thereby deepening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and international partners.



The festival provides a tangible opportunity to turn these goals into meaningful experiences, he said, adding after 14 editions, it has become a platform where diplomatic missions, international organisations and Vietnamese friends come together to showcase the cuisine, colours and cultural stories of their respective countries.



Speaking on behalf of the Diplomatic Corps, US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks emphasised that cuisine is a universal language that connects people and fosters understanding among cultures.



She expressed confidence that the encounters, conversations and experiences at the event would help nurture lasting friendship among nations.



At the opening ceremony, Madam Ly and other delegates joined a charitable fundraising activity. On this occasion, the organising committee, in coordination with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, presented assistance to representatives of Son La, Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien and Ha Tinh provinces, as well as Hue city.

Delegates take a commemorative photo after the opening ceremony. Photo: VNA

Following the ceremony, the delegates toured Vietnamese, ASEAN and international culinary and cultural spaces, and interacted with representatives of diplomatic missions, localities, artisans and participating organisations.



Featuring three main spaces – “Proud Vietnam”, “ASEAN Flavors” and “World Flavors” – the festival offers visitors a diverse range of dishes, local specialities and cultural stories.



Alongside culinary showcases, interactive experiences and art performances, the event promotes the image of Vietnam as a peaceful, friendly, culturally rich and internationally integrated country.



The festival also spreads the spirit of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development 2027-2036, an initiative proposed by Vietnam and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2026.



Through accessible cultural experiences and practical charitable activities, it highlights the role of culture in connecting people, promoting dialogue, fostering mutual understanding and advancing sustainable development./.