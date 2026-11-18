Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos showcased Vietnam's culinary and cultural heritage at the 2026 Diplomatic Tea Party held in Vientiane on November 18.



Organised annually by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event brings together female diplomats, foreign affairs officials and spouses of diplomats and representatives of international organisations in Laos, providing a platform for cultural exchange and friendship.



Under the theme “The essence of Vietnamese culinary culture”, the Vietnamese Embassy presented a range of traditional products, publications and culinary specialties, highlighting the diversity and sophistication of Vietnamese cuisine.



Its exhibition featured books, newspapers, artworks and ingredients and spices typical of Vietnam's three regions, including tea, coffee, star anise, cinnamon, cardamom and pepper, alongside high-quality agricultural and food products. The display also incorporated illustrations of ingredients, spices, ceramics and regional dishes.



Visitors were also treated to traditional Vietnamese delicacies, including green rice patties with pork, tapioca dumplings, cha chia, banh phu the (Vietnamese husband-and-wife cakes) and longan sweet soup. The Ambassador's spouse, together with female embassy staff and their spouses, took part in preparing and serving the dishes.



The embassy also contributed two cultural performances by students from the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School. They performed traditional hat dancing to “Vietnam, My homeland” and fan dancing to “Prosperous Vietnam shining bright”, bringing a lively atmosphere to the event.



The Vietnamese pavilion and performances attracted considerable interest from visitors, including spouses of Lao leaders, diplomatic representatives and international organisations. The embassy's activities were highly appreciated by the organisers and participants, helping promote Vietnam's image, people and cultural identity.



Through display, culinary exchange and artistic performances, the Vietnamese Embassy continued to promote the image of Vietnam, its land, people and culture to Lao people and the international community, and help foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties among female diplomats, spouses of diplomatic mission staff, and representatives from international organisations in Laos.



Building on its participation in previous editions, the 2026 event provided another opportunity for the embassy to advance cultural diplomacy and contribute to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, for the practical benefit of the two countries' people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.

VNA