Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam will host an international rally competition, the Petrolimex XCR Sprint Cup Vietnam - Truong Son Rally 2026, from December 2 to 6 in Quang Tri province.



This marks the first time a global rally sprint will be held in Vietnam. The event is part of the Cross Country Rally (XCR) competition system, a Japanese-founded off-road rally format established in 2022.



It adapts a cross-country rally to shorter sprint stages and local road and terrain conditions, while building pathways toward major international events like the Asia Cross Country Rally.



A rally sprint is a condensed, timed motorsport in which vehicles race point-to-point against the clock on short special stages, typically using dirt, gravel, tarmac or mixed terrain.



The Vietnamese tournament is organised by LienminhLME, with Petrolimex as a title sponsor.



In the first edition, racers will compete in two disciplines: cars and motorcycles.



For cars, a team will send one driver and one co-driver, who will compete in nine stages over a total distance of 60km.



Meanwhile, motorcycle riders will race individually against the clock across short, intense off-road stages rather than in mass-start packs.



The first three days are for registration, route and technique checks and safety briefings. Drivers will race for medals over the last two days. Races will be aired live on television channels and social networks.



Organisers will set up a spectator area for those attending in person. LED screens displaying real-time competition updates will also be installed, allowing the audience to easily follow the teams' results.



Attendees will also be able to participate in activities with the drivers and racing teams./.

VNA