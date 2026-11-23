Hue (VNA) – A Korean calligraphy competition was held at the Hue Imperial Citadel on November 22 in response to Hangeul Day (October 9), which marks the creation and proclamation of the Korean alphabet, Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

The event aimed to honour the cultural, historical and poetic heritage of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) while strengthening exchanges, mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries, which possess long-standing calligraphy traditions.

It helped highlight the literary and artistic values of the two royal courts, the beauty of the Hangeul script and the cultural convergence between the two nations.

Works created using ink on Nampo inkstones, made from rocks near Mount Seongju in Nampo, Boryeong city, offered a means of showcasing the poetic heritage of kings of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945) and the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) through Korean calligraphy.

The event attracted 80 participants, including pupils, students and people interested in the Korean language, calligraphy and culture. The organising committee presented 11 prizes, comprising one special prize, one gold, one silver, three bronze and five consolation prizes.

The winning entries are on display at Kien Trung Palace in the Hue Imperial Citadel from November 22 to 27, helping promote Korean calligraphy and foster cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the RoK.

Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, speaks at the opening of the competition. (Photo: VNA)

Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, said that with the aim of making the competition an annual event, the organisers hope it will gradually become a distinctive cultural exchange activity and a symbol of the friendship and close ties between Hue and Boryeong. It is also expected to help enhance cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

As part of a series of activities celebrating Vietnam Culture Day, the centre offered visitors opportunities to experience traditional royal court games at the Hue Imperial Citadel from November 21 to 23. Each game has its own appeal, helping recreate traditional forms of entertainment and allowing visitors to explore the cultural and spiritual life of people in the past within the setting of the royal palace.

The activities also provided an opportunity for the public, particularly younger generations, to engage directly with heritage values and experience them firsthand, bringing cultural heritage closer to contemporary life./.