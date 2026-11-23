Hanoi (VNA) – Nhan Dan (People) newspaper debuted a bilingual interactive artbook, an Interactive Artbook of National Pride, in Hanoi on November 23, packaging two seasons of its "The Fatherland in Our Hearts" concert into a keepsake for readers.



An interactive artbook - new experience space



The 180-page visual documentary blends artistic photography, historical material and interactive technology. QR codes on the pages let readers replay performances and moments from My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and the Van Phuc urban area in Ho Chi Minh City, turning the book into a read-watch-listen product.

The newspaper and the Hanoi People’s Committee first staged the concert at My Dinh National Stadium in August 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. The second season ran in Ho Chi Minh City in August 2026, with the support of its People’s Committee.

The two seasons gave Nhan Dan a template for fresher patriotic messaging. More than 50,000 people sang the national anthem amid a sea of red-and-yellow flags in Hanoi, while tens of thousands in Ho Chi Minh City turned out in August rain in 2026. The turnout, especially among young people, showed that a political-art concert can draw crowds when packaged creatively.

Nhan Dan is now expanding The Fatherland in Our Hearts from a stage event into a cultural brand. After the first season, it released The Fatherland in Our Hearts: The Concert Film in cinemas. Following the second season, it is moving into publishing with a book tied to digital content.

Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan newspaper, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, said the newspaper chose a tech-integrated artbook to give readers a multimedia product. The Vietnamese-English edition also aims to take the story of Vietnamese patriotism to foreign readers.

The book combines photography, bilingual Vietnamese-English text and graphic design. Two versions are due to reach the public from December 12, 2026, via MoMo, the Fahasa bookstore system and other bookstores nationwide.



New look unveiled for “Tram Doc”



Also on the same day, the newspaper and Anseang, a Vietnamese creative design and intellectual property development firm, unveiled the revamped "Tram Doc" (Reading Station) at 71 Hang Trong Street in Hanoi.

The Reading Station now pairs newspaper reading with displays and hands-on access to Merchandise IPs Vietnam collections, adding a cultural and heritage touchpoint in central Hanoi. What began as a space to read papers and follow daily life now also offers a route into historical and cultural stories through design and creative products.

Beyond Nhan Dan newspaper publications, visitors can explore Merchandise IPs Vietnam collections created and developed by Anseang, drawing on Vietnamese heritage, notable figures, places and cultural stories.

The revamped Reading Station runs on three tracks: reading and discovery, visiting and learning, and experiencing and shopping. The tracks are designed to complement one another, letting the public choose how to engage with culture and information based on interest and time./.