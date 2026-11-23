Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on November 23 launched “Echoes in the Night – Aspirations for Peace”, its first night-time cultural and tourism product, offering visitors a new way to explore Vietnam’s history through archival materials, live performances and 3D mapping technology.

Held in response to Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and ahead of Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), the programme takes visitors through three exhibition spaces under the theme “From Hanoi’s Sky to the Door of Freedom”.

The journey begins with the performance “Hanoi – 12 days and nights”, recreating the northern army and people's resistance to US B-52 air raids in late 1972. It is followed by a presentation on the Paris Agreement and an artistic installation entitled “Puppets of Peace”, recalling the continued fighting after the agreement was signed.

At the Tiger Cages exhibition area, which recreates part of the prison on Con Dao Island, projected images and live performances portray the harsh conditions endured by prisoners and their solidarity and fighting spirit.

The programme concludes at the Bell of Peace, made from a bomb casing used by the US military during the war in Vietnam. When visitors ring it, sound sensors activate projection effects featuring images of sunrise and blooming flowers, accompanied by the song “Bai ca khong quen” (Unforgettable Song), conveying a message of renewal and peace.

The historic spirit of the "Hanoi – 12 days and nights” in late 1972 is recreated through an immersive live performance combining 3D mapping technology (Photo: VNA)

Lam Ngo Hoang Anh, acting director of the museum, said linking the artefacts and exhibition spaces through a continuous narrative helps visitors better understand their historical context. He added that the programme's scripts, narration and projected images were developed and reviewed using the museum's original archival materials, with historical accuracy and artefact preservation given priority.

Each group is limited to 50-60 visitors and provided with individual audio-guide headsets to ensure they can follow the presentations while maintaining the solemn atmosphere of the exhibition spaces.

Nguyen Khoa Luan, CEO of Anh Viet Hop on - Hop off Vietnam, said the night tour responds to growing demand for cultural and historical experiences, particularly among international visitors. His company plans to arrange pick-up and drop-off points at the museum every 30 minutes and work with travel firms to bring visitors to the site.

Gilles Francioni, general director of tour operator service provider Whisper, praised the exhibition's photographs and recreation of prisoners' living conditions. He suggested introducing automated audio guides and visitor-support applications to further improve the experience for international tourists.

The programme will run until December 31, 2026. From November 24-30, the museum will offer four free sessions each evening.

More than 1,000 online bookings have already been received, Anh said./.