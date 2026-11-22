Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi put more than 2,000 people in “ao dai”, historical costumes and other traditional Vietnamese attire on the streets around Hoan Kiem Lake on November 22 morning for the Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Parade 2026, themed “Heritage Flow".

Co-hosted by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Ao Dai Culture Association and relevant units, the event anchored the Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2026, a cultural push to celebrate the “ao dai”, stoke heritage pride and market the capital to domestic and foreign visitors.

Vietnamese men in "ao dai" (Photo: VNA)

Thousands of people across ages, professions and localities turned out, creating a multi-coloured showcase of traditional Vietnamese dress.

The “Bach Hoa Bo Hanh” community, organisations, clubs, “ao dai” enthusiasts also joined.

A headline act was the parade of 500 male students in “ao dai”, aiming at a global Vietnamese record for the largest number of men wearing the dress. Their parade around Hoan Kiem Lake drew heavy public attention.

The “Bach Hoa Bo Hanh” Vietnamese Costume Festival added about 800 people in historical costumes, five-panel “ao dai” and other types of traditional Vietnamese dress. Participants were grouped by costume type, giving the public a view of the breadth of Vietnamese dress history across styles, materials and cultural eras.

500 male students in “ao dai”, aiming at a global Vietnamese record for the largest number of men wearing the dress (Photo: VNA)

About 700 members of the Vietnam Ao Dai Culture Association from localities also joined the parade, signaling community backing for preserving and upholding “ao dai”.

Its Chairwoman Dang Thi Bich Lien said the association began operating in September 2025 and is expanding domestic and foreign membership and running local networking activities to preserve and spread “ao dai” culture.

The Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2026 runs from November 21-23 at the Hanoi Museum and Hoan Kiem Lake. Beyond the parade, the museum is hosting fashion shows, mass “ao dai” performances, an “ao dai” design competition, displays of handicrafts, silk and accessories, and traditional craft experiences./.