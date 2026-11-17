Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a press conference on November 14 to introduce the Hanoi Ao Dai Tourism Festival 2026, scheduled for November 21-23.

The festival aims to honour, preserve and promote the values of Vietnam's traditional long dress, while linking cultural heritage with tourism development, cultural industries and the capital's creative economy.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Tran Quang, Deputy Director of the department, described ao dai as a distinctive symbol of Vietnamese culture. In Hanoi, the traditional dress embodies the elegance and refinement associated with the capital's cultural identity.

He said preserving and promoting ao dai would help safeguard cultural memories and foster national pride. Hanoi aims to develop it into a distinctive cultural and tourism product connecting fashion, handicrafts, traditional craft villages, performing arts and experiential tourism.

The city plans to develop ao dai-themed tours covering destinations such as the Old Quarter, Hoan Kiem Lake, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, the Temple of Literature and traditional craft villages, allowing visitors to explore Hanoi's history, culture and people.

Notably, Hanoi is studying the development of a scientific dossier for ao dai, with a view to seeking UNESCO recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during 2027-2030.

The city also encourages designers, artisans, fashion training institutions, businesses and young people to develop creative designs based on the traditional dress's core cultural values and bring it closer to modern life.

The festival will feature a range of activities. Its opening ceremony, scheduled for the evening of November 21 at the Hanoi Museum, will include an art programme entitled “Hanoi in Four Seasons”, showcasing nine ao dai collections by designers and artisans.

A major highlight will be the Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Parade 2026 on the morning of November 22 around Hoan Kiem Lake, expected to attract approximately 1,300 participants. The organisers will also seek to establish a global Vietnamese record for the largest number of Vietnamese men wearing ao dai, with around 500 participants.

On the same day, the Hanoi Museum will host a mass ao dai performance featuring art performances, folk dancing and the presentation of ao dai to 50 female students recognised for their academic efforts.

Other activities include “Seeds of Heritage”, a fashion programme for children and teenagers, and the final round of an ao dai design contest themed “Traditional Beauty – Contemporary Spirit”, involving students from five universities in Hanoi.

Throughout the three-day festival, the Hanoi Museum will host four exhibition and interactive spaces featuring ao dai collections, handicraft products, accessories and creative works by university students. Visitors can watch artisans from Trach Xa, Van Phuc and My Duc craft villages demonstrate their skills and take part in handicraft making, painting on ao dai, garment embroidery and traditional art performances.

The closing ceremony on the evening of November 23 will showcase collections by designer Nhat Thuc and others from the Vietnam Ao Dai Cultural Association.

By bringing together artisans, designers, craft villages, businesses and the community, the festival is expected to help develop distinctive heritage-based tourism products and promote Hanoi as a capital rich in tradition, creativity and dynamism to domestic and international visitors./.