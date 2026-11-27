Tuyen Quang (VNA) - Localities in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang are turning cultural development orientations set out by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam into concrete action, with a focus on preserving ethnic identities, promoting community participation and linking heritage conservation with tourism development.

After studying his address at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference, local officials, Party members and residents expressed strong support for the orientations and are working to materialise them in line with local conditions.



Turning culture into endogenous resources



Duong Ngoc Duc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lung Cu commune, said the top leader’s orientations are highly relevant to local needs, particularly the emphasis on people's role in preserving cultural identities and linking heritage conservation with socio-economic development.

The communal Party Committee will incorporate these orientations into its socio-economic development programmes, encouraging residents to take the lead in safeguarding and promoting traditional values, contributing to turning culture into endogenous resources to improve people's lives and promoting the sustainable development of the border area.

Lung Cu is home to 12 ethnic groups, creating a diverse cultural landscape with distinctive customs, practices and traditional values. The locality focuses on preserving the Lo Lo people's ancestor worship ceremony in Lo Lo Chai village, which is recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. It also pays attention to maintaining traditional cultural practices of the Giay people in Ma Le, along with their handicrafts, folk arts, folk songs and dances.

Duc said cultural preservation must go hand in hand with economic development. Lung Cu aims to promote green tourism while ensuring that residents participate in and benefit from tourism activities, and that the original values of heritage are protected.

These efforts also contribute to promoting the great national solidarity bloc, consolidating the people's support for national defence, safeguard border sovereignty and security, and promote sustainable development in the country's northernmost frontier area, he stressed.



Promoting people's role in cultural preservation



In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that people are the creators, custodians and transmitters of culture, and determine its vitality.

He called for greater opportunities for communities to participate in cultural activities and in preserving ethnic languages, scripts and original heritage values, stressing that people's initiatives must be respected, and favourable conditions created for them to showcase their talents and participate in discussions, organisation and oversight of community cultural activities.

Heritage could only endure when communities continued to practise and pass it on to younger generations while benefiting fairly from their efforts, he said.

Ly Tien Cong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lao Chai commune, said these orientations are particularly relevant to localities where ethnic communities play a central role in preserving traditional values.

He emphasised the need to encourage residents, artisans and respected local figures to safeguard their languages, costumes, customs and cultural practices.

The communal Party Committee will incorporate the guidance into local leadership, raise public awareness and encourage young people to preserve their ethnic heritage. These efforts will also be linked with grassroots cultural development, economic development and improving living standards.





Grassroots-level application



Dong Van commune has diverse ethnic communities and rich cultural heritage, including traditional architecture, periodic markets, festivals, handicrafts, cuisine and local customs. Alongside tourism development, these cultural assets have increasingly become an important resource for socio-economic development, creating livelihoods and improving local living standards.

Nguyen Van Nam, Chairman of the Dong Van commune People's Committee, said the local authority will give special attention to preserving traditional architecture, maintaining markets, festivals, handicrafts, cuisine and distinctive cultural practices, while encouraging residents to pass these values on to younger generations.

It will also promote tourism development in tandem with heritage conservation, landscape and environmental protection, creating opportunities for residents to develop livelihoods and benefit from local cultural assets, he said./.