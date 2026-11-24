Hanoi (VNA) - A creative night-time economy venue featuring the “Hanoi memories” cultural space was inaugurated in Ba Dinh ward, Hanoi, on November 23, offering visitors an interactive journey through the capital's cultural heritage and traditional way of life.

Located at 11A Ngu Xa street, the venue is designed as a “museum without glass cases”, showcasing traditional crafts, historic streets and everyday life in Hanoi across different periods, while opening up new opportunities for the development of night-time tourism in the Truc Bach area.

The space draws inspiration from Hanoi's traditional craft streets, early 20th-century city life and household items from the subsidy period. It combines historical artefacts, art performances and opportunities to meet artisans preserving traditional crafts.

The venue features several themed areas. The first floor introduces the heritage of the Old Quarter, traditional craft streets and handicraft demonstrations. The second floor focuses on folk arts and recreates scenes of early 20th-century Hanoi, while the third floor recalls life during the subsidy period through memorabilia, household objects and personal stories. The sixth floor is planned to host traditional cuisine, handicrafts and performing arts.

Local authorities have placed particular emphasis on the involvement of artisans, who will demonstrate their skills, share stories about their crafts and interact with visitors, offering insights into traditional production techniques and customs passed down through generations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ba Dinh ward People's Committee Nguyen Dan Huy said the locality aims to develop the venue into a “living museum” where visitors could meet and talk directly with artisans from traditional craft streets and villages. It will also help preserve collective memories and enable younger generations and international visitors to learn more about Hanoi's cultural heritage.

The ward plans to develop a series of night-time tours and experiences based on the displays. The “A night of Hanoi memories” programme will explore life during the subsidy period, highlighting community solidarity and how residents overcame hardship amid shortages. Meanwhile, the “Night tour – essence of Ke Cho” programme will take visitors through streets named after traditional trades, introducing the handicrafts and commercial activities of ancient Thang Long.

The inauguration forms part of Ba Dinh ward's 2026–2030 plan to develop a night-time economy while preserving cultural heritage. The venue is envisaged as a central hub linking with the Ngoc Islet–Truc Bach pedestrian and night-time food street area and other nearby attractions.

The ward aims to put at least three groups of cultural and experiential products into regular operation by 2027, organise at least one cultural or artistic programme each month and attract between five and 10 participating businesses.

From 2028 to 2030, it plans to expand cooperation with artisans, creative businesses and travel companies while applying digital technology to promote and develop its products.

The new cultural space also adds an attraction to the Ngoc Islet–Ngu Xa food street, an area known for its long-standing handicraft and culinary traditions, giving visitors more opportunities to explore Hanoi's cultural heritage after dark./.