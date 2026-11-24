Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnam showcased its cultural heritage, contemporary arts and traditional cuisine at the Asian Ethnic Cultural Performances+ street festival, part of the Asia+ Festival 2026, attracting strong interest from residents and international visitors.

The event took place at the Hong Kong (China) Cultural Centre Piazza near the Clock Tower in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, under the theme “Blessings in Bloom”. It brought together representatives from around 30 countries and territories to celebrate cultural diversity and promote connections through traditional rituals and artistic performances.

At Vietnam's cultural pavilion, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau, in coordination with the Vietnamese Association in Hong Kong, displayed handicrafts and introduced traditional cuisine.

Vietnamese Consul General Le Duc Hanh said the annual Asia+ Festival, organised by Hong Kong's cultural authorities, featured a wide range of performances, from classical arts to popular entertainment and from indoor venues to outdoor spaces. Vietnam's contributions this year included Teh Dar, a contemporary bamboo circus performance by Lune Production, and dance and music performances prepared by members of the Vietnamese community in Hong Kong.

On the opening day, the Consulate General promoted pho, the signature dish of Vietnamese cuisine, through a video that demonstrated how to prepare breakfast with De Nhat instant pho. The video, titled “How Hong Kong People Enjoy Vietnamese Pho,” was shared on the YouTube channel of Mary Jean Reimer, a Hong Kong actress, lawyer, and content creator also known as Oi Ching Ching. Hanh expressed gratitude for allowing the consulate to use her video for promotion. With support from Acecook, the Consulate General provided packs of instant pho to festival-goers, allowing them to experience Vietnamese flavours at home.

Visitors also praised Vietnam's displays and performances. Marites Serafico said she was impressed by the lively international event and found Vietnamese products distinctive and attractive. She also enjoyed taking photographs with Vietnamese women wearing traditional costumes.

Alongside familiar images of the Ao Dai (traditional dress) and conical hat, the Vietnamese community introduced a contemporary touch through performances by Ruby's Dance Crew.

Do Tu Quynh, the group's founder and leader, said the young Vietnamese performers wanted to present a fresh image of Vietnam as youthful, modern, dynamic and internationally connected. She said “Made in Vietnam” had evolved beyond a label to represent a distinctive identity and a spirit of innovation, spanning artistic creativity, handicraft design and urban lifestyles while remaining connected to cultural roots.

The young dancers had spent around 18 months preparing for the performance, said group leader Angel Kwok, who expressed pride in seeing the children form the words “Made in Vietnam” together in the square.

Hong Kong resident Pace Lo, a regular festival-goer, said she particularly enjoyed Vietnam's performances, which combined traditional cultural symbols with youthful energy and reflected the country's increasingly dynamic image.

The Asia+ Festival is organised annually from September to November by Hong Kong's Leisure and Cultural Services Department under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. First launched in 2023, the festival is holding its fourth edition this year under the theme “Traditions Recast”, featuring artists from more than 30 countries and territories in over 100 performances.

Beyond offering diverse artistic experiences to local audiences and international visitors, the festival highlights Hong Kong's role as an international cultural exchange hub, bringing together Eastern and Western traditions./.