Hanoi (VNA) - A wide range of cultural, artistic, sports, and tourism activities were held across Vietnam on November 24 to mark Vietnam Culture Day, attracting large numbers of residents and visitors. The events highlighted the value of cultural heritage, strengthened national solidarity and reaffirmed culture’s role in sustainable local development.



In the northern coastal city of Quang Ninh, activities celebrating Vietnam Culture Day and the 2026 Great National Solidarity Culture Week brought a vibrant festive atmosphere to communities and tourism destinations.



At the Yen Tu Historical Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, around 23,000 visitors and pilgrims arrived between midnight and noon on November 24, despite unfavourable morning weather.

In response to the occasion, Tung Lam Development JSC offered free cable car services, enabling residents, Buddhist monks, followers and tourists to visit the sacred mountain. Cultural activities, folk games and OCOP product showcases were also held at Lang Nuong communal house at the foot of Yen Tu Mountain.



In the first 10 months of 2026, Yen Tu ward welcomed around 2.2 million visitors, up 33.8% year-on-year, with tourism revenue estimated at over 4.4 trillion VND (170.3 million USD).



Other activities across Quang Ninh included a book fair at Quang Ninh Museum, art performances in Hiep Hoa ward, cycling and tug-of-war competitions in Dam Ha commune, and a culture festival jointly organised by Military Regiment 43 and Quang Duc commune to strengthen ties between the armed forces and local ethnic communities.



The province plans to hold further events through the end of the year, including the Yen Tu Heritage Marathon 2026 on November 28-29 and a cycling race themed “Back to the Heritage Land”. A programme entitled “Sunrise at the Peak of Dong Pagoda” is scheduled for December 6, with nearly 10,000 participants.



Quang Ninh is projected to welcome 23.57 million tourist arrivals in 2026, generating an estimated 72 trillion VND in tourism revenue.



Meanwhile, in Dak Lak province, a meeting and discussion with artists and culture, sports and tourism officials was held at the Dak Lak Museum.



Luong Nguyen Minh Triet, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, stressed that investment in culture is investment in sustainable development.



He called for cultural development to be incorporated into local plans with clear responsibilities, moving beyond campaign-based activities towards effective cultural management. He also urged the province to allocate resources to preserve endangered heritage, strengthen grassroots cultural institutions and improve professional capacity among local cultural officials.



Home to 45 ethnic groups, Dak Lak boasts a rich cultural heritage, including the UNESCO-recognised Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands and Bai Choi folk art./.

VNA