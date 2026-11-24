Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique held a ceremony celebrating the Great National Unity Festival (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) in Maputo on November 22, bringing together a large number of Vietnamese nationals living and working in the country.



In a solemn and respectful atmosphere, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin and members of the Vietnamese community held an incense-offering ceremony before the altar of President Ho Chi Minh, expressing profound gratitude to him and previous generations who devoted their lives to the struggle for national liberation, as well as the construction and defence of the Fatherland.



Addressing the event, Thin highlighted the significance of the Great National Unity Festival and Vietnam Culture Day. She affirmed that national unity is a precious tradition and a tremendous source of strength that has enabled the Vietnamese people to overcome challenges and build and defend the country, while culture serves as the root, spiritual foundation and identity underpinning the nation's enduring vitality.



The ambassador expressed her hope that Vietnamese nationals in Mozambique would maintain solidarity, care for and support one another, building a close-knit and compassionate community. She also called on each Vietnamese national in the country to serve as a cultural bridge, introducing the beauty of Vietnam and its people to local friends and contributing to stronger friendship between the two nations.



On the occasion, she briefed the community on the country's notable achievements during the first 10 months of 2026, the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. She also outlined key contents of Politburo Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW dated August 2, 2026, on overseas Vietnamese affairs.



She emphasised that overseas Vietnamese communities constitute an important strategic resource and a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world, affirming that the embassy would continue to accompany and support the community in building an increasingly strong Vietnamese community in Mozambique.



Speaking at the event, Ngo Kim Trong, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Mozambique, thanked the embassy for organising the meaningful and practical event, which helped community members gain a deeper understanding of the significance of the two important occasions, thereby strengthening community bonds and contributing to the preservation of traditional cultural values.



In a warm and festive atmosphere, participants took part in a range of traditional folk games, and sampled traditional Vietnamese dishes./.

VNA