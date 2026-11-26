Hanoi (VNA) – The 24th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2026) will run from December 3–5 under the theme “Trade converges – Growth begins”.

The event will be co-hosted by Vinexad, domestic and foreign industry organisations, affirming its role as a trade promotion platform to meet partners, tap supply, find distributors and widen business cooperation in Vietnam and regional markets.

Vinexad said the fair will feature 986 booths and 825 enterprises, trade promotion bodies and industry associations from 18 countries and territories, including Vietnam, India, Belarus, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, China and Taiwan (China), each showcasing production strengths, products and supply. It expects more than 20,000 visitors from over 50 countries and territories, including buyers, distributors, trading firms and trade visitors.

Exhibitors will focus on five main product groups, including food and smart consumer goods, household electrical and electronic appliances, home-garden and landscape decoration, DIY (do it yourself) equipment and tools, and elevators and accessories. The categories span consumption, production, construction and living space demand, giving companies a route to suppliers, distributors and partners.

According to experts, national pavilions are more than display space as they carry each market’s image, brand and trade strengths. For Vietnamese exhibitors, they offer direct access to international manufacturers, suppliers and trade promotion bodies, helping identify partners, expand distribution and build long-term ties. The pavilions also add breadth to the trade floor, support bilateral and multilateral exchanges and give foreign companies deeper access to Vietnam.

Beyond exhibits, the expo will host thematic seminars and discussions on trends, technology, markets and business solutions with associations and professional bodies. Specifically, the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), in partnership with the Centre for Industrial and Supporting Industries Development (CISID) under the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, will hold a seminar on the future of Vietnam’s electronics supply chain, updating standards and sustainability requirements for electronics over the next five years and discussing support for SMEs in green transition and digital transformation and deeper involvement in the global electronics supply chain.

The Saigon Construction & Building Material Association (SACA) and Vinexad will team up for a workshop on living space, architecture and landscape while linking construction, materials and landscape design firms together.

The expo will include a seminar focusing on the role of elevators in connecting working and living spaces. This seminar is a collaborative effort between the Vietnam Elevator Association (VNEA) and Vinexad. Additionally, there will be a business-matching event for the supporting industry, co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Vinexad.

A highlight is the Vietnam–Belarus Business Forum, co-hosted by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) and Vinexad. The B2B matching event will let companies from both countries present needs and capabilities to hunt for opportunities.

Also on the agenda is the Malaysia–Vietnam Business Connect 2026, held by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Vinexad to link Vietnamese and Malaysian firms, support partner and supplier searches and expand markets.

Business matching events will run throughout the expo, putting exhibitors and buyers face to face to discuss products, supply capacity and longer-term cooperation./.

Đinh Minh Hằng