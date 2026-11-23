Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Mobility Show 2026 (VnMS 2026) will run from December 5 to 6 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi’s Dong Anh commune, bringing more than 40 car, motorcycle, accessory and tech brands under one roof, its organisers said on November 23.



Co-hosted by VnExpress and FPT Online since 2023, the annual event drew over 20 brands and roughly 60,000 visitors across three days in 2025.



The fourth edition is scaling up, spanning mass-market, electric vehicle (EV), luxury and high-performance segments. Beyond static displays, the show will offer test drives, tech showcases, and ownership and operating solutions.



The automotive roster features VinFast, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, BYD, Geely, Lynk & Co, Suzuki, TMT, Wuling and iCaur, with TMT and iCaur making their debut to Vietnamese buyers.



For the first time, the show will host a dedicated luxury zone anchored by Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Maserati and Zeekr, giving visitors access to high-end models and cutting-edge amenities.



On two wheels, VinFast, Honda, Suzuki, Dat Bike, Move, TMT and AVES will exhibit. The mix, including electric motorcycle brands, underscores the breadth of the market. AVES is a new entrant prepping its Vietnam launch.



The accessory and tech floor will feature Vietmap, Pioneer, MX LAB, Noma Vietnam, KIOXIA, KATA, Lexar, SanDisk, TokyoCamera and Dai Thong, covering driver assistance devices, audio and entertainment systems, vehicle care, and recording and data storage gear.



In services and infrastructure, TMT-EGREEN will showcase a CCS2-standard DC fast-charging system for EVs. Tasco Auto will bring its VETC, Carpla, Tasco Insurance, Smart Charge and Pharma ecosystem, while Green SM will present green mobility transport models. Exhibitors are expected to run consultations and promotions at their booths.



A centrepiece of the show is a real-world experience with nearly 100 cars and motorcycles available for test drives. It will use dedicated areas and real roads, letting consumers directly assess performance, technology and features.



In the Motorsport zone, more than 500 vehicles have registered, spanning sports cars, high-performance builds, customised rides and enthusiast models. About 300 will be selected for display. Standouts include the Mazda RX-7 FD3S, Toyota Supra MK4, Honda NSX NA1, Nissan A31 and Nissan 350Z Z33.



The show will also host family and community events, including Family Safety 360 covering blind spots, danger zones and safe electric motorcycle use, and the Carlympic Family Run for parents and children./.

VNA