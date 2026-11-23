Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Digital Industry and Trade Summit 2026 (VDIT26) is scheduled to take place on December 3 in Hanoi, with more than 700 delegates expected to attend.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), with professional coordination from the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, the event will bring together representatives of regulatory agencies, localities, international organisations, universities, research institutes and businesses in e-commerce, technology, manufacturing, energy, transport and logistics.

The summit is expected to feature 20 speakers and 20 exhibition booths.

Its plenary session will focus on expanding growth potential and creating a foundation for double-digit growth in the industry and trade sector. Discussions will cover institutional development, energy, digital transformation, competitiveness and innovation.

Presentations will address adaptation to digital institutions, improvements to the e-commerce environment, digital transformation in industry and trade, promotion of local products through digital platforms, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and data across value chains, retail and manufacturing.

A panel discussion will examine how digital transformation can generate new drivers for production and e-commerce, with participants identifying challenges involving digital infrastructure, resources and technological capacity, and proposing practical solutions.

Two parallel thematic sessions will focus on industry and e-commerce.

The industrial session will examine capabilities that Vietnam needs to master by 2030, with a vision to 2045, while addressing bottlenecks in production capacity, energy infrastructure and supply chains. Other topics will include strategic technologies, AI and data applications in manufacturing, clean energy, and sustainable production and consumption.

Representatives of regulatory agencies, research institutes and businesses will also discuss solutions to improve industrial competitiveness and help Vietnamese manufacturers adapt to digital-era changes.

The e-commerce session will focus on market expansion and strengthening online business capacity. Topics will include green and sustainable e-commerce, tax transparency and electronic invoicing for digital business households, international payments and cash flow management in online exports.

Discussions will also explore ways to promote digital retail, support business households and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), help One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods reach wider markets, improve customer services and strengthen the accountability of key opinion leaders (KOLs) and key opinion consumers (KOCs).

The session will seek to connect local businesses with e-commerce platforms, distribution networks and international markets, contributing to a transparent and sustainable digital business ecosystem.

Alongside the conference, the Industry and Trade Digital Transformation Exhibition will run from 7am to 5pm on December 3, showcasing technologies and solutions for digital and green transformation.

The exhibition will feature three areas: energy and electricity, highlighting smart energy management, digital power grids, solar power and energy storage; industrial manufacturing, showcasing smart factories, automation, industrial robots and AI applications; and e-commerce and import-export, presenting cross-border e-commerce, e-logistics, digital supply chains, trade automation and product traceability technologies.

Through policy dialogues, discussions and exhibitions, VDIT26 aims to strengthen connections among regulatory agencies, localities, businesses, investors and technology partners, while promoting the practical application of technology in production and business./.