Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam needs to shift its focus from expanding import-export volumes to improving the quality and efficiency of trade activities, while strengthening domestic production capacity and increasing the value retained by local businesses, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai has said.



Speaking at a consultation workshop on the strategy for merchandise exports and imports, recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), Thai said rising export turnover did not necessarily reflect a corresponding improvement in the economy's endogenous capacity.



He noted that high trade volumes do not necessarily reflect strong domestic production capacity, as an economy may still rely heavily on imported raw materials, components, technology and designs. Export performance should therefore be measured not only by turnover but also by domestic production involvement and the value retained by Vietnamese businesses.



The draft strategy sets annual export growth at 15–16% and import growth at 12–13% for 2026–2030, with the goal of making Vietnam one of the world's 10 largest trading nations by import-export turnover by 2045. Achieving these targets, however, requires stronger domestic production capacity to ensure that trade expansion does not deepen reliance on external resources.



The Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association said many wood-processing firms remain heavily reliant on contract manufacturing for foreign partners. Although this model provides experience and access to global supply chains, prolonged dependence on low-value-added activities leaves businesses exposed to market fluctuations, limits brand development, and weakens their pricing power.



To improve their position, businesses should gradually shift towards higher-value activities such as product design, model development, technological mastery, brand building and direct consumer engagement. They need to identify which stages they can take charge of and focus investment on those areas.



The draft strategy targets an increase in the share of exports by domestic businesses to 28–30% by 2030 and 38–40% by 2045. However, meeting these goals requires addressing constraints, including weak supporting industries, limited domestic supplies of raw and auxiliary materials, technological shortcomings and insufficient links between domestic firms and the foreign-invested sector.



Therefore, supporting industries must be developed as a foundation. Imports of modern machinery, equipment and technology will only deliver real benefits when accompanied by the capacity to absorb, operate, improve and gradually master them.



The goal is not to restrict imports at all costs, but to use external resources to strengthen domestic capabilities, experts said.



A representative of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said the strategy should clearly define its objectives, resources and solutions, translating them into action programmes with specific roadmaps and coordination among ministries, sectors and localities. Support mechanisms should directly address businesses' difficulties in accessing capital and technology.



Economic experts also recommended introducing breakthrough measures to achieve annual export growth of 15–16% while ensuring substantive gains. They stressed that these should be linked to stronger production capacity, improved transport connectivity and expanded export and import markets.



Given continued volatility in global markets, the strategy should also establish mechanisms for regular monitoring, evaluation and adjustment of measures, alongside market forecasting and responses to trade defence measures, to strengthen domestic capacity and improve the quality of economic growth, they said./.

VNA