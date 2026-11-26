Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Committee has approved a 1/500-scale plan for the 35.04-km Ta Hong Landscape Boulevard, which passes through eight wards and communes.

The road will carry six motor-vehicle lanes on its mainline, reach a maximum width of 73.5m and include eight interchanges with bridges along the route.

The Hanoi Urban Planning Institute prepared the plan in November 2026, which was reviewed by the municipal Department of Construction.

The route starts at the Hong Ha Bridge interchange in Me Linh commune and ends at the Hanoi boundary in Bat Trang commune, passing Yen Lang, Me Linh, Thien Loc, Vinh Thanh, Dong Anh, Bo De, Long Bien and Bat Trang. It fits the Hanoi Capital Master Plan’s 100-year vision and the adjusted 1/5000 Red River urban subdivision plan from Hong Ha Bridge to Me So Bridge.

Ta Hong is designated as a main urban axis, with a six-lane mainline, plus service roads. Near the dyke, the typical cross-section is 54 m, including six mainline motor lanes, plus two river-side service lanes. Farther out, it widens to 73.5 m, with six mainline lanes, plus four lanes on two service roads.

Special terrain and existing structures force separate cross-sections in places. The Duong River bridge is set at 56m, while the stretch from the Bac Cau bridge foot to the start of Long Bien Bridge narrows to 49.5m, with six mainline motor lanes and two mixed lanes.

That narrowing is designed to limit impacts on relics and religious sites, including Den Rung (Forest Temple) and Den Mau Thoai Phuc Xa (Mother Goddess Thoai Phuc Xa Temple). The segment past Long Bien and Chuong Duong bridges will be a semi-tunnel, typically 55.5 m wide, with six mainline motor lanes and two mixed lanes.

Where the route overlaps the Bat Trang dyke, the typical cross-section is 44.5m. The plan keeps six mainline motor lanes and uses the dyke surface and the existing inner-foot road as service roads, cutting land clearance./.