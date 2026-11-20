Seoul (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam and 12 other countries on November 19 issued a statement of principles on strengthening cooperation against online fraud and scam centres, aimed at enhancing information sharing, coordinating investigations and disrupting the activities of transnational criminal networks.

According to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Seoul, the statement was issued under the framework of the Contact Group on Responses to Online Fraud and Scam Centres in Southeast Asia, East Asia and the Pacific.

In addition to Vietnam, participating countries are the Republic of Korea (RoK), the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

The countries committed to strengthening the sharing of intelligence, data and evidence for investigations, and to coordinating efforts to track down ringleaders, infrastructure and assets connected to criminal activity.

The statement also referred to the possibility of applying measures such as targeted economic sanctions and entry bans against individuals involved, in accordance with each country’s laws and international obligations.

Another key focus is expanding cooperation between law enforcement agencies and financial institutions, cryptocurrency platforms and technology and telecommunications companies, to detect and disrupt the money flows and technical infrastructure used for fraud.

The countries also emphasised the protection and support of people who have been trafficked or coerced into participating in fraud operations at illegal centres.

The RoK Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country was strengthening bilateral cooperation, including by deploying liaison police officers to the Philippines and Cambodia.

From the beginning of next year, Seoul is expected to launch a RoK-ASEAN police cooperation programme aimed at coordinating victim rescues, building a database on fraud-related crime and enhancing response capabilities./.