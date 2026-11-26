Hanoi (VNA) - As the global race for scientific and technological advancement intensifies, developing a highly skilled STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) workforce is essential for Vietnam to adapt to, access and master emerging technologies, particularly strategic ones, and strengthen its technological capabilities.

Prioritising STEM education



With Vietnam seeking to develop high-tech industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and renewable energy, demand for skilled workers is rising. This requires not only expanding the workforce but also improving its quality and capacity to master and develop new technologies.



Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son said Politburo Resolutions No. 57-NQ/TW and No. 71-NQ/TW set strategic orientations for science and technology development and education and training. Universities play a key role in developing scientific and technological human resources, making STEM education fundamental to advancing high and strategic technologies.

Students of Nha Trang University assemble a product developed through scientific research (Photo: VNA)

Prime Ministerial Decision No. 1002/QD-TTg, issued in 2025, approved a project on training human resources for high-tech development (Project 1002), aiming to build a skilled STEM workforce to meet demand from high-tech industries. The project focuses on nurturing talent for research and development in priority strategic and high technologies, helping Vietnam attract investment from global technology corporations while supporting economic restructuring and sustainable growth driven by science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition.

Preferential credit policies for STEM students and scholarships in basic sciences, key engineering disciplines and strategic technologies have also helped boost enrolment. Localities and universities have invested in STEM classrooms, digital laboratories and innovation spaces, while introducing integrated STEM education models.

Nguyen Tien Thao, Director of the Department of Higher Education, said enrolment trends showed growing interest in STEM, basic sciences and strategic technology disciplines.

In the 2025-2026 academic year, the education sector implemented seven initiatives on Project 1002 and STEM talent development, 10 on energy workforce training, four on railway-related human resources and 23 on STEM, strategic technologies and key engineering.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) also approved 103 talent training programmes at engineer and master's levels across 23 universities and established 13 networks of training centres of excellence.

By the end of August, 212,601 of the 633,415 candidates confirming university admission had enrolled in STEM fields, accounting for 33.56%. Nationwide, learners in eight STEM disciplines totalled 848,286, or about 30.3% of all learners.

From quantity to quality



Despite growing interest in STEM, expanding enrolment is only the first step. Training quality and the capacity to meet technological development needs remain key challenges.



Incoming students' quality remains uneven, while higher education infrastructure, teaching staff, laboratories and learning environments are insufficient to support advanced training, research and technological development. STEM and postgraduate enrolment also remains below 2030 targets, while some disciplines are not closely aligned with labour market demand or universities' training capacity.

At Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City, four member universities have proposed investing about 535 billion VND (20.6 million USD) in laboratories for STEM talent training. Such programmes require smaller classes, higher academic standards and substantial operating and infrastructure costs, posing challenges without appropriate funding mechanisms.

Experts say developing high-quality scientific and technological personnel requires training reform, talent development and stronger research environments, rather than simply opening more courses. STEM programmes should closely integrate education, research and innovation.

Prof. Dr. Le Anh Tuan, Director of Hanoi University of Science and Technology, said STEM development should begin at school to ensure a strong pipeline of qualified university students. An ecosystem linking education, research, innovation and businesses is also needed to turn university research into products and value for society. He held that attracting outstanding lecturers and scientists, including overseas talent, requires special mechanisms and financial support. Training engineers, master's students and doctoral candidates should also be linked with strong research groups in strategic and high-tech fields, with closer business cooperation to ensure graduates meet labour market needs, he continued.

The MoET said STEM and strategic technology disciplines will be prioritised without lowering admission or graduation standards, while universities, research institutes, technology enterprises and international scientists would be encouraged to participate.

By 2030, the sector aims for STEM students to account for 35% of enrolment at each education level, with around 20,000 learners in STEM talent programmes and 6,000 doctoral candidates pursuing STEM disciplines./.