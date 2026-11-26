Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has issued detailed regulations on the qualifications and requirements for foreign nationals working at preschool and general education institutions in Vietnam under Decree No. 411/2026/ND-CP.



The decree covers foreign nationals engaged in management, teaching, scientific research and academic exchanges at educational institutions.



Effective January 15, 2027, the decree comprises five chapters and 23 articles, setting out requirements on professional qualifications, duties, recruitment, employment contracts, professional management, and the rights and responsibilities of foreign workers and educational institutions, as well as relevant agencies and organisations.



It applies to preschool, general education, continuing education, vocational education and higher education institutions, as well as specialised schools, foreign-invested educational institutions and other educational establishments. It also covers agencies, organisations and individuals involved in recruiting and employing foreign nationals.



Under the decree, foreign nationals working at educational institutions must meet the general requirements set out in the document, as well as those applicable to their specific positions under Vietnam's regulations on foreign workers.



Those engaged in teaching must also comply with the Law on Teachers and relevant regulations. They must not be subject to any ban on holding positions or practising professions under court rulings or decisions by competent authorities. Their intended positions must also not be subject to restrictions on foreign employment for reasons related to national defence, security, state secrets, information security, cybersecurity or personal data protection.



Priority will be given to foreign nationals proficient in Vietnamese or holding a Vietnamese language proficiency certificate at Level 2 or above under the Vietnamese Language Proficiency Framework for Foreigners, as well as those familiar with Vietnamese culture and customs.



At preschool institutions, foreign managers must hold at least a bachelor's degree in education management or a relevant field and have at least two years of management experience, or possess a doctoral degree, professorial title or academy membership.



Foreign preschool teachers must hold at least a college degree in early childhood education or a relevant field and have at least two years of teaching or educational experience, or meet the alternative academic criteria stipulated in the decree.



Foreign language teachers who are native speakers must hold at least a college degree, an approved language teaching certificate and complete at least 90 hours of internship at a Vietnamese preschool.



At general education institutions, foreign managers must meet similar academic and management experience requirements. Foreign teachers must hold at least a bachelor's degree in a subject relevant to their teaching, together with a pedagogical certificate or at least two years of teaching experience, or possess a doctoral degree, professorial title or academy membership.



Foreign nationals using a language for management, teaching or educational activities must demonstrate proficiency at Level 4 or above under Vietnam's six-level foreign language proficiency framework, equivalent to B2 under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).



Native speakers and those who have completed full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programmes overseas in the relevant language may be exempt from this requirement, provided their qualifications are recognised./.

VNA