Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited victims of an explosion on Nguyen Van Tuyet street in Dong Da ward, Hanoi, who are receiving treatment at Saint Paul General Hospital and Hanoi Medical University Hospital, on the afternoon of November 24.



He was accompanied by Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang; Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan; Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang; and representatives of several ministries and agencies and Hanoi authorities.



At the hospitals, PM Hung enquired about the victims’ health and encouraged them and their families to remain strong through the difficulties, focus on treatment and recover soon. He extended his condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the explosion.



The Government leader asked the medical facilities to mobilise all available resources, personnel, equipment and medicines to provide intensive treatment and care, giving priority to the seriously injured and ensuring the best possible conditions for their recovery, while minimising fatalities and lasting injuries resulting from the incident. PM Hung requested that ministries, agencies and local authorities continue to urgently address the aftermath of the explosion. Hanoi and local authorities were instructed to organise visits and provide timely material and spiritual support to the families of those killed and injured. They were also asked to inspect and reinforce nearby structures affected by the blast to ensure the absolute safety of local residents.



According to information from local authorities, the explosion occurred at around 8am on November 24 at a food and beverage outlet on Nguyen Van Tuyet street, causing the building to collapse and resulting in particularly serious consequences.



As of 1pm the same day, six people had been killed and 10 injured. All the injured are receiving emergency and intensive treatment at local hospitals. Of them, four are at Saint Paul General Hospital, four at Hanoi Medical University Hospital and two at Dong Da General Hospital.



Earlier, the PM issued an official dispatch ordering urgent measures to deal with the aftermath of the explosion, support the victims’ families, focus on treating the injured, and promptly investigate and clarify the cause of the incident, taking strict action against any violations./.

VNA