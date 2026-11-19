Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in Laos gathered in Vientiane on November 18 for an arts exchange celebrating the 2026 Great National Unity Day and Vietnam Cultural Day, highlighting solidarity and efforts to preserve national cultural identity among overseas Vietnamese.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane and the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School.

In his opening remarks, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane Le Anh Duc said that despite living, studying and working far from the homeland, Vietnamese people in Laos have continued to maintain close ties with their roots and preserve their national cultural identity.

He described the arts exchange with the participation of teachers and students from Vietnam's IVS Education System, as a meaningful cultural gift and a bridge connecting Vietnamese people abroad. It also helped strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam praised the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane for organising the event, saying such activities provided opportunities for community members to meet, interact each other and strengthen their bonds.

He stressed that national unity is a valuable source of strength for the Vietnamese people. For Vietnamese residents in Laos, mutual support and solidarity not only helped families build stable lives but also contributed to developing a stronger and more respected Vietnamese community in the host country.

The ambassador called on the association to continue bringing community members together, addressing their concerns and organising practical activities that attract younger generations.

He also urged families, schools and community organisations to work closely to preserve the Vietnamese language and cultural identity for future generations, while encouraging expatriates to respect Lao laws and customs and make positive contributions to local society and bilateral relations.

Tam affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos would continue working with relevant authorities of both countries to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese community.

The arts programme opened with lively traditional drum performances, followed by songs celebrating Vietnam, Vovinam and traditional martial arts demonstrations, and an energetic lion, dragon and unicorn dance performed by the IVS delegation.

The event offered an opportunity to celebrate Vietnamese cultural traditions, strengthen community solidarity and further deepen the friendship between the people of Vietnam and Laos./.