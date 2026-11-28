Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on November 28 organised a photo exhibition showcasing 40 photographs chronicling the formation, development, and milestones of the Cambodia–Laos–Myanmar–Vietnam (CLMV) cooperation mechanism and the Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS).



The event, held at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, took place on the sidelines of the 12th CLMV Summit and the 11th ACMECS Summit.



Captured by VNA photojournalists across various periods, the displayed works depict landmark events from previous CLMV and ACMECS summits alongside cooperative activities among member states.



Highlights include historic photos such as then Vietnamese Prime Minister Phan Van Khai and other leaders signing the Vientiane Declaration on Enhancing Economic Cooperation and Integration among CLMV countries at the inaugural CLMV Summit in Laos on November 28, 2004. That milestone affirmed the four nations' determination to narrow development gaps and accelerate Mekong subregional and ASEAN integration.



Also featured are photographs from the 4th CLMV Summit in Hanoi in 2008, marking Vietnam’s first time hosting the event, where leaders adopted a list of 58 cooperation projects and agreed to convene the summit biennially.



Alongside multilateral milestones, the exhibition presents numerous images illustrating Vietnam’s bilateral relations with regional neighbours. Prominent among them are photographs of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam with leaders from Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar. These works vividly reflect Vietnam’s friendship and cooperation with regional partners while highlighting the distinctive beauty of the country, its people, and its culture.



In tandem with the exhibition, the VNA introduced and distributed copies of its French-language newspaper Le Courrier du Vietnam and English-language daily Viet Nam News to participants, providing comprehensive coverage of the two summits, regional cooperation initiatives, and related developments.



Through these activities, the VNA continues to uphold its role as the national news agency and a flagship media outlet of the Party and State in external information work, contributing to the overall success of the two summits.



Vietnam, as the 2026 Chair of the CLMV cooperation mechanism, hosted the 12th CLMV Summit and co-organised the 11th ACMECS Summit alongside Myanmar, the current ACMECS Chair, in Hanoi on November 28.



The events saw the attendance of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, together with representatives from regional partners and international organisations./.

VNA