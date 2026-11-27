Vientiane (VNA) - Vietnam is among the most active countries in promoting cooperation under the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) and Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) frameworks, making important contributions to enhancing the effectiveness and practical outcomes of these subregional mechanisms, Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammavongsa has said.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Vientiane on November 27, on the occasion of Vietnam hosting the 12th CLMV Summit and the 11th ACMECS Summit, Maythong Thammavongsa highlighted the country’s contributions and outlined priority areas for Mekong subregional cooperation in the coming period.



He noted that Vietnam’s hosting of both summits will inject fresh momentum into the cooperation frameworks and generate tangible benefits for member countries. In particular, Vietnam has announced a contribution of 10 million USD to the ACMECS Development Fund to support the implementation of joint projects.



He expressed his confidence that the summits will generate new initiatives and stronger momentum, making CLMV and ACMECS cooperation more substantive and effective and delivering greater benefits to people across the region.



Regarding future priorities amid complex regional and global developments, the official stressed that narrowing development gaps among Mekong River Basin countries and countries in the subregion remained the central objective of both mechanisms, with economic development and cooperation serving as the top priority.



He identified four key areas for closer cooperation, namely connectivity and integration, particularly infrastructure development to facilitate transport, trade and people-to-people exchanges; science and technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and digital trade; tourism to promote travel and cultural and social exchanges; and human resources development.



He emphasised that joint efforts to train and develop human resources are essential to driving economic growth, social progress and people-to-people connectivity, while helping regional countries build a skilled workforce across sectors.



On the links between subregional cooperation and the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the Lao official said that effective cooperation mechanisms such as CLMV and ACMECS, whose members are all ASEAN countries, will directly contribute to realising the bloc’s common goals and vision across its political-security, economic, and socio-cultural pillars.



Stronger economic and socio-cultural cooperation will promote regional growth, improve living standards and reduce poverty, thereby helping reinforce lasting peace and stability throughout ASEAN.



Thammavongsa congratulated Vietnam on hosting the two summits and expressed confidence that the country will successfully fulfil its role, continue driving practical cooperation within CLMV and ACMECS, and further enhance its standing and leadership role in Mekong subregional cooperation and the ASEAN Community./.

VNA