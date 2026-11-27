Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Cooperation with Saint Petersburg holds an important position in the overall relationship between Vietnam and Russia as the city is not only a major economic, scientific and cultural centre but also has deep historical and emotional ties with Vietnam and is a leading Russian locality in cooperation with Vietnamese counterparts, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said on November 26.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives Saint Petersburg Governor Aleksander Beglov in Hanoi on November 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Saint Petersburg Governor Aleksander Beglov, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from November 23 to 27, the top Vietnamese leader said the visit is an important opportunity to promote local-level cooperation and enable Hanoi and other Vietnamese localities, together with Saint Petersburg, to translate existing agreements and commitments into concrete activities. Read full story



– Vietnam always attaches importance to cooperative relations with members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on November 26.



The PM made the statement while receiving EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, ministers and heads of delegations from CPTPP member economies in Hanoi, on the sidelines of the 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for the development of a modern, integrated and self-reliant oil and gas industry which is capable of ensuring national energy security and supporting Vietnam's green energy transition.



Addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on November 26 marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam's oil and gas industry (November 27, 1961–2026), PM Hung stressed that energy development must stay ahead of demand to serve socio-economic development, national defence and security, and improve people's living standards. Read full story



– Vietnam calls on the US to make an objective and balanced assessment of its efforts and achievements in addressing US concerns, following a proposal by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) to impose additional import tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnamese goods, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said.



Hang made the comment at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 26 while answering a reporter's question about reports that the US is planning to impose new import tariffs on 16 economies, including Vietnam. Read full story



– Work on the Vietnam–Thailand–Singapore (VTS) submarine cable system was officially launched at a ceremony held at The Grand Ho Tram Hotel in Ho Tram commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 26.

The launch ceremony of the Vietnam–Thailand–Singapore submarine cable project on November 26, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

The project is undertaken by the VTS consortium, co-led by the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) of Vietnam and Singapore’s Singtel. It marks the first international submarine cable system initiated and controlled by a Vietnamese enterprise, with the largest capacity and highest transmission quality among submarine cable routes connecting Vietnam with Singapore. Read full story



– Vietnam and Panama have agreed to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties, while expanding cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, transport, and culture, sports and tourism.



The agreement was reached at the second meeting of the Vietnam-Panama Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation, held online on November 26, with venues in Hanoi and Panama city. Read full story./.