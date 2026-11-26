Hanoi (VNA) – Cooperation with Saint Petersburg holds an important position in the overall relationship between Vietnam and Russia as the city is not only a major economic, scientific and cultural centre but also has deep historical and emotional ties with Vietnam and is a leading Russian locality in cooperation with Vietnamese counterparts, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said on November 26.



Receiving Saint Petersburg Governor Aleksander Beglov, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from November 23 to 27, the top Vietnamese leader said the visit is an important opportunity to promote local-level cooperation and enable Hanoi and other Vietnamese localities, together with Saint Petersburg, to translate existing agreements and commitments into concrete activities.



These efforts will further deepen the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he said.



He reaffirmed Vietnam’s appreciation for the valuable support and assistance extended by the people of the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation today during Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation, as well as its subsequent construction and development.



Vietnam consistently values its traditional friendship and trusted partnership with Russia, General Secretary and President Lam emphasised, acknowledging the positive results achieved in the cooperation between Saint Petersburg and Vietnamese localities, particularly Hanoi.



The leader also appreciated the attention from Beglov and the city leadership to honouring President Ho Chi Minh, including the construction of a statue of the late Vietnamese leader and the renovation of the surrounding square, which has become a historical landmark for Saint Petersburg residents and Vietnamese visitors.



He called on Saint Petersburg to further strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese localities by making better use of their respective strengths and existing cooperation mechanisms. Priority should be given to promoting practical and effective collaboration in such areas as the economy, science – technology, education – training, healthcare, culture and people-to-people exchanges.



The leader also expressed his hope that the city authorities will continue to support the Vietnamese community and create favourable conditions for them to live, study and work in Saint Petersburg.



For his part, Beglov thanked the Vietnamese leader for his attention to Vietnam–Russia relations, particularly cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Saint Petersburg.



Congratulating Vietnam on its recent socio-economic achievements, the governor said the country is making strong economic progress while also paying close attention to State-building, social development, education and the promotion of patriotic traditions among younger generations.



Reporting on his meetings with Vietnamese localities during the visit, Beglov reaffirmed that Vietnam is one of Saint Petersburg’s top-priority partners and pledged to follow up on General Secretary and President Lam’s guidance and proposals.



He said the city has named a park after Vietnam and organised numerous forums and Vietnamese cultural weeks. In 2025 alone, it held more than 300 activities related to Vietnam, reflecting the special affection that Russian people, particularly Saint Petersburg residents, have for Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh.



Saint Petersburg has signed cooperation agreements and stands ready to work with Hanoi on projects including metro development and cybersecurity, he said. The city also wishes to expand cooperation with Vietnamese localities in trade and economic affairs, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchanges.



Beglov expressed his deep gratitude for being awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Hanoi.



At the meeting, both host and guest agreed to implement cooperation agreements signed during the visit, promote direct connections between businesses and investors of the countries, and support cultural exchanges and local-level links to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.



On the occasion, Beglov invited General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse to visit Saint Petersburg again to attend and support activities aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries and their localities./.

VNA