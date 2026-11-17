

Shenzhen (VNA) – Vietnam stands ready to work with the Russian Government to facilitate mutually beneficial and feasible cooperation programmes and projects, while promptly addressing difficulties and obstacles facing businesses from both countries, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on November 17.



The meeting took place on the sidelines of the APEC 2026 Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China. The two Deputy PMs serve as co-chairs of the Vietnam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee.



Tuc thanked Chernyshenko for his continued attention and contributions to promoting Vietnam-Russia relations, including his important role in the success of the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in September.



The Vietnamese official congratulated Russia on its socio-economic development achievements, highlighting the important role played by the Russian Government in steering the country's development.



Affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, Tuc said the Vietnamese Government regularly urges and directs ministries, sectors and localities to vigorously implement high-level agreements, while promoting substantive cooperation across various fields.



For his part, Chernyshenko congratulated Vietnam on its significant socio-economic development achievements and its preparations to host APEC 2027. He expressed confidence that, building on the traditional friendship and the outcomes of General Secretary and President Lam's recent visit to Russia, the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership would continue to grow strongly and substantively.



The Russian Deputy PM also called on the two sides to closely coordinate the implementation of strategic, long-term cooperation projects across various fields, affirming Russia's readiness to work with Vietnam to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions and facilitate expanded cooperation and investment between businesses of the two countries.



The two sides welcomed progress in economic, trade and tourism cooperation. A total of 1.2 million Russian tourists visited Vietnam in the first 10 months of this year, while Russia's decision to grant visa-free entry to Vietnamese citizens from October has created fresh momentum for tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.



They agreed to direct relevant ministries and agencies to work closely together in making thorough preparations for the upcoming 26th meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee, contributing to making the comprehensive strategic partnership increasingly substantive and effective.



Tuc expressed his hope that Russia would support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC 2027./.



VNA