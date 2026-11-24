Hanoi (VNA) - As Vietnam marks its first-ever Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference in 1946, Vietnamese cultural life in Laos is flourishing, bringing warmth and a strong sense of identity to the overseas community.



The recent series of cultural and artistic exchanges in Vientiane, notably the Vietnamese Culinary and Cultural Day 2026 in Laos organised by the Vietnamese Embassy on November 19, has once again highlighted the enduring appeal of Vietnamese cultural identity among expatriates and their Lao and international friends.



The event, held at the Vietnamese Embassy, attracted around 800 guests, including Lao friends, members of the diplomatic corps and overseas Vietnamese.

Against a colourful backdrop of lanterns, artistic photographs showcasing Vietnam and performances of traditional music by artists from the Youth Theatre and students of the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School, Vietnamese culture was presented in an engaging blend of simplicity and charm.



Food stalls featuring specialities from across the country offered northern-style steamed rice rolls, central Vietnam's tapioca dumplings and Hue beef noodle soup, as well as southern-style sizzling pancakes. The dishes evoked memories of home for Vietnamese expatriates while winning over Lao visitors and international guests.



Lao Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Dalany Phommavongsa said the festival brought the people of the two countries closer and helped them gain a deeper understanding of each other's cultures. It also translated their long-standing traditional cooperation policies into practical activities, with food and traditional costumes serving as meaningful channels for cultural exchange, she noted.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam said mutual trust between the two countries' people, together with the bridging role of the Vietnamese community in Laos and generations of Lao alumni who have studied in Vietnam, provide a solid foundation for passing on the special friendship to future generations.



From food stalls filled with familiar flavours and flowing ao dai to exhibitions and artistic exchanges across Vientiane, Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 is more than a celebration of national traditions. It also highlights the soft power of Vietnamese culture – a universal language that continues to nurture the enduring solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, he noted.



As part of the Vietnam Culture Day celebrations, the Vietnamese Embassy, in coordination with the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association, the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Conservation Support Fund and the Lao National Institute of Fine Arts, opened a painting exhibition entitled “Vietnamese and Lao Cultural Heritage Through Painting” at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Vientiane on the afternoon of November 23.



The exhibition features 50 outstanding paintings by artists from the two countries. Vietnam contributes 28 award-winning works from the second edition of the “Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Through Painting” competition, held in 2025 by the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association and the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Conservation Support Fund.



The works explore themes including cultural heritage, history, customs, traditions and ethnic life, using a wide range of materials and techniques such as lacquer, silk, oil, acrylic, gouache, watercolour and pen-and-ink, as well as woodcut, rubber and metal engraving and monoprint techniques.



Meanwhile, Laos contributes 22 works selected by the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos and the Lao National Institute of Fine Arts. Through oil, acrylic and graphic art, the paintings depict the country's cultural and artistic heritage, customs and ways of life from north to south, while capturing the Lao people's simplicity, compassion, hospitality and love of peace./.

VNA