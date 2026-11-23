Havana (VNA) – A recent article in Cuba’s Bohemia magazine has praised Vietnam’s forward-looking spirit, highlighting its continued efforts to develop and renew itself, underpinned by the strength of national solidarity.



The article, entitled “Nacion ejemplar” (An exemplary nation), by Maria Victoria Valdes Rodda, noted that Vietnam is admired not only for its rich natural landscapes, from mountains and terraced fields to deltas, tropical forests and mangroves, but also for the beauty of its people and its “countless” achievements in politics, socio-economic development, culture and environmental protection.



Citing figures from a keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at the APEC 2026 CEO Summit on November 18, during his attendance at the APEC 2026 Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China, the author highlighted that Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) had exceeded 500 billion USD by 2025, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s 32 largest economies. Steady growth, export-oriented manufacturing, stable foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and sustained domestic demand have continued to drive the economy, the article said.



Bohemia also referred to the “Vietnamese miracle”, citing the development vision outlined by General Secretary and President To Lam. He said Vietnam is entering a new era of development with a strong and comprehensive commitment to renewal. Recognising that the economy could no longer rely primarily on capital, natural resources and low-cost labour for growth, Vietnam has chosen a self-reliant, innovative, humane, sustainable and internationally integrated development model to lay the foundation for national development towards 2045. This approach, he stressed, will link development with people’s happiness, promote humanistic values and harness the soft power of culture.



According to the author, the shared ideals and friendship between Vietnam and Cuba were reaffirmed during the recent official visit to Hanoi by Politburo Member, Foreign Minister and Special Envoy of the Cuban Party and Government Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. Receiving the Cuban official during the visit, General Secretary and President To Lam underscored the exemplary relationship between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Cuba. For his part, Rodriguez Parrilla expressed deep gratitude for Vietnam’s steadfast support for Cuba amid its current difficult circumstances.



Concluding the article, the author noted that as Cuba strives to implement 176 measures for socio-economic transformation, and its brotherly country Vietnam reflects on its remarkable journey of renewal, the people of the two countries have much to share with each other./.

VNA