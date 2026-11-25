Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has underlined the need to promptly implement laws and resolutions recently adopted by the National Assembly (NA), from the first extraordinary session of the 16th legislature to date while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on November 25.



The Government leader stressed the need to issue all necessary guiding documents in full to ensure the implementation of laws and resolutions and bring them into practice.



The Government has recently given strong direction to the drafting and issuance of such documents, but the process must continue without interruption, given the large volume of documents required and the tight deadlines, he said.



In the first 11 months of 2026, the Government, the PM, ministries and ministerial-level agencies issued a total of 320 documents providing detailed regulations, comprising 166 decrees, seven decisions and 147 circulars.



PM Hung noted that preparations for implementing the laws and resolutions had become more proactive, with progress and quality better ensured.



However, alongside the results achieved, shortcomings and limitations remain. He asked ministers and heads of agencies to strengthen their direction and personally take corrective action to address these issues thoroughly in the coming period.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Outlining key tasks and solutions for the time ahead, the PM called for strict implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on renewing lawmaking and law enforcement to meet the country's development requirements in the new era.



He emphasised that lawmaking must be closely linked with law enforcement to ensure that bottlenecks are removed, legal provisions are translated into practice and the outcomes of institutional reform become a driving force for development.



The volume of documents providing detailed regulations under the authority of the Government and the PM will remain substantial in the coming period. Ministries and agencies assigned responsibility must ensure the quality and progress of drafting, finalisation and submission, making every effort to prevent any delays or outstanding documents.



The PM stressed that documents providing detailed regulations must accurately reflect the spirit of reform embodied in the laws and remain within the assigned authority and scope. They must not introduce additional conditions or procedures contrary to regulations, undermine policy effectiveness or create difficulties for citizens and businesses.



Regarding specific tasks and solutions, he asked Deputy PMs to directly oversee implementation in their respective areas of responsibility, focusing on promptly addressing documents with imminent effective dates, those at risk of delay, and those on which ministries and agencies still hold differing views.



For the 25 documents that must be issued in the coming period, including three taking effect on December 1, 2026, four on January 1, 2027, 17 on March 1, 2027 and one on July 1, 2027, ministers and heads of agencies were asked to closely follow the plans and focus their direction on ensuring timely issuance and quality.



For laws and resolutions involving a large volume of complex, cross-sectoral provisions requiring detailed regulations, such as the Land Law, Housing Law, Law on Real Estate Business, Law on State Budget, Law on Bidding and Law on Handling Administrative Violations, as well as those taking effect soon, ministries and agencies must proactively prepare the content, draft documents and necessary conditions to ensure timely drafting and issuance.



The PM called for quality to be ensured from the preparation stage, with existing research conducted during the lawmaking process carried forward.



Regarding the results of the comprehensive review of the system of legal normative documents and overall measures to address identified issues, the Ministry of Justice was tasked with coordinating with ministries and agencies to consolidate the findings and proactively advise on the necessary work and tasks.



This includes clearly identifying which documents need to be issued, repealed or consolidated, as well as the competent authorities responsible for each. Particular attention should be paid to documents that need to be issued from now until the end of 2026 and throughout 2027.



These efforts must go hand in hand with thoroughly addressing issues related to the reduction and simplification of administrative procedures, resolving contradictions, overlaps and unreasonable provisions, especially those directly affecting production, business, economic growth, the activities of citizens and enterprises, and the decentralisation and delegation of authority, he underlined./.