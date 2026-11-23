Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony in Hanoi on November 23 to present retirement decisions to senior Party officials who were members of the 13th CPV Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat but are not serving in the 14th tenure.



Retirement decisions were also handed over to officials concluding their terms at Steering Committee 110 and the Central Council for Theoretical Studies for 2021–2026.



General Secretary and President Lam granted the decisions to former Politburo member and former President Luong Cuong, former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and former Politburo member and former Standing Member of the CPV’s Secretariat and former head of the Steering Committee 110 Tran Quoc Vuong.



Others on the list included former Politburo member, former Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and former head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac; former Politburo member and former Standing Deputy PM Nguyen Hoa Binh; and former Politburo member and former Standing Member of the Sub-committee for Documents of the 14th National Party Congress Nguyen Van Nen.

The top leader also handed decisions to nine former members of the CPV Central Committee, including former Deputy PMs Le Thanh Long, Bui Thanh Son, Nguyen Chi Dung, Tran Hong Ha, and Mai Van Chinh. Former National Assembly Vice Presidents Nguyen Duc Hai, Tran Quang Phuong, Vu Hong Thanh, and Le Minh Hoan were also named.



PM Le Minh Hung presented retirement decisions to 15 former CPV Central Committee members across central Party organs, NA and Government bodies.



Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presented decisions to 17 former CPV Central Committee members hailing from ministries, government agencies, and localities.

The retirement decisions will take effective on December 1, 2026.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam awards first-and second-class Independence Orders to former CPV Central Committee members (Photo: VNA)

In a separate move, General Secretary and President Lam, together with PM Hung and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tu awarded first-and second-class Independence Orders to 25 former CPV Central Committee members for their service.



In his remarks, Former PM Chinh expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, the country would meet and exceed its targets for socio-economic development, politics, security and defence, adding that nothing could stand in the way of the country's progress.



Addressing the event, General Secretary and President Lam said the incumbent Party and State leaders will double down on unity and reform to follow the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution. The goal is rapid, sustainable growth, higher living standards, and the realisation of the country's dual 100-year development targets./.



