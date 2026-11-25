Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang held a meeting in Hanoi on November 25 Hessen Finance Minister Alexander Lorz in Hanoi on November 25, during which she praised the German state's contribution to the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Deputy FM Hang welcomed the outcomes of Minister Lorz's meetings with leaders of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education and Training and the State Bank of Vietnam.

During his November 23 meeting with the Ministry of Finance, Lorz shared Frankfurt's experience in developing a financial centre, and proposed that the Vietnamese-German University (VGU) work with universities in Frankfurt to train financial professionals.

Hang highlighted expanding cooperation between Vietnam and Hessen in trade, investment, finance and education. She thanked the state government for supporting the Vietnamese community and helping develop the VGU, describing the university as a flagship project in bilateral cooperation.

Lorz expressed his admiration for Vietnam's people, landscapes and socio-economic achievements, and voiced his interest in broadening ties. He also acknowledged the Vietnamese community's contributions to the economic and social development of Hessen and Germany.

Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in politics - diplomacy, trade - investment and finance, with a particular focus on sharing financial market expertise and supporting the international financial centre development in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

In education and training, they called for stronger operations at the VGU and expanded vocational programmes under Germany's dual training model, which combines classroom instruction with practical experience at businesses to meet demand for skilled workers.

They also highlighted the Vietnamese community's role in Hessen and other German localities in connecting the two countries' people, pledging to step up cultural exchanges and organise artistic events in both countries.

The two sides also stressed the need to uphold security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, and ensure uninterrupted trade along international shipping routes in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.