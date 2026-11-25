Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) project has restored 250 ha of mangrove forests in the Red River Delta, strengthened protection for more than 1,000 ha of existing forests and introduced sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ninh Binh Provincial People's Committee and the Korea Forest Service (KFS) held a conference in Ninh Binh on November 25 to review and hand over the results of the project, funded by a non-refundable grant from the RoK Government through the KFS.

According to the Forestry Project Management Board under the ministry, the project planted 170 ha of new mangroves and restored or supplemented another 80 ha, meeting its approved targets. It also completed a three-hectare mangrove nursery, handed over to local authorities in 2024 to ensure a steady supply of seedlings.

The project helped develop a sustainable forest management plan for more than 1,000 ha of mangroves in Xuan Thuy National Park, providing a framework for conservation and long-term resource management.

A 4.5km soft wave barrier built along the coast of Nghia Lam commune has helped reduce wave energy, curb erosion and promote sediment accumulation. The structure protects more than 1,000 ha of existing mangroves while creating favourable conditions for natural regeneration and new planting.

Forest protection has also been strengthened through the provision of GPS devices, computers and drones, enabling authorities to monitor forest changes, assess conditions and detect potential threats.

The project paired conservation with livelihood development, supporting mangrove honey production through equipment for processing, preservation and packaging, as well as bee colonies and beehives. Cooperatives in Kim Dong and Xuan Thuy National Park received technical assistance to improve production and market access.

The project introduced a sustainable aquaculture model for mud crabs and black-spotted sleeper fish across 10 ha beneath mangrove canopies, linking local income generation with ecosystem protection.

In addition, the project supported surveys, mapping and land documentation to facilitate the issuance of land-use rights certificates for more than 1,000 ha of mangroves, strengthening the legal basis for forest protection and environmental service payment schemes.

Tran Anh Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Binh provincial People's Committee, said the province has around 90km of coastline following administrative restructuring, along with valuable mangroves, estuaries and wetlands, including Xuan Thuy National Park.

The project has helped restore coastal ecosystems, reinforce natural barriers against waves, mitigate disaster risks and strengthen climate resilience, he said.

However, he noted that forest management remained challenging due to changing weather, tides and natural conditions, while forest maintenance, infrastructure upkeep and livelihood programmes required long-term funding.

He stressed that the handover marked the beginning of a new phase of responsibility rather than the end of the project, with a focus on maintaining and maximising the value of its facilities and assets.

Ninh Binh and relevant agencies will maintain planted forests, operate the wave barrier and nursery, complete land and forest allocation procedures and step up patrols and monitoring. The province plans to expand sustainable livelihood models without compromising forest coverage or protective functions.

Lee Yong Gu, Deputy Director of the Global Forest Resources Division under the KFS, said the project began in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its achievements and contributions to mangrove restoration techniques and policy development in Vietnam are therefore particularly significant.

Modern planting techniques applied under the project had improved tree survival and growth, even in harsh conditions, he said, adding that the KFS will continue sharing expertise and supporting Vietnam's efforts.

Vu Van Hung, Deputy Head and Acting Director of the Forestry Project Management Board, pledged continued coordination with local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure the effective handover and long-term operation of the project's facilities and livelihood models.

Implemented from 2021 to 2026, the project had a total investment of 5.23 million USD, including 4.474 million USD in non-refundable aid from the RoK Government, with the remainder provided by Vietnam as counterpart funding.

The project has laid the groundwork for stronger coastal forest protection while linking biodiversity conservation with sustainable livelihoods and improved forest governance./.