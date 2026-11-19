Hanoi (VNA) – The second Ministerial Meeting of Mekong–Lancang Water Resources Cooperation was held in Hanoi on November 19, with the participation of the six member countries, namely Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.



The meeting was co-chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung and Chinese Vice Minister of Water Resources Liu Dongshun. It coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Mekong–Lancang Cooperation mechanism.



In his opening remarks, Hung noted that amid climate change, natural disasters and growing water demand, cooperation among the six Mekong–Lancang countries has become increasingly important. This calls for stronger information sharing, coordinated action and joint efforts towards the sustainable management and use of water resources throughout the basin.



More than 70 projects funded by the Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Special Fund have been implemented in areas such as rural water supply, small-basin management, dam safety monitoring and hydrological observation. Timely notifications and coordinated operations during major natural disasters in recent years have also helped ease flood prevention and control pressures in downstream areas.



Despite these achievements, member countries have continued to face growing demand for water and energy, climate change, extreme weather events and water-related environmental challenges.



In response, Vietnam proposed three priority areas, including implementing the memorandum of understanding and expanding information sharing, particularly data on reservoir operations and advance notifications of water releases or impoundment. Another priority is strengthening coordination between the Mekong–Lancang Cooperation mechanism, the Mekong River Commission (MRC), ASEAN and other sub-regional mechanisms, while promoting research and the application of science and technology. Besides, priority should be given to projects that support livelihoods and enhance communities' resilience to floods, droughts and saltwater intrusion.



Liu affirmed that China's Ministry of Water Resources wishes to further advance cooperation and strengthen connectivity among countries in the region. It stands ready to work with all parties to ensure sustainable water resources development and build a better future for the region.



At the meeting, heads of the six countries' working groups on Mekong–Lancang water resources cooperation signed a memorandum of understanding on hydrological information sharing in the Mekong–Lancang River basin.



Under the agreement, the countries will share information from 24 key hydrological stations, including two in China, seven in Cambodia, six in Laos, one in Myanmar, six in Thailand and two in Vietnam, located in Tan Chau and Chau Doc.



This marks an important step forward in expanding the shared database to include all six countries, supporting basin-wide water monitoring and management.



The heads of delegation also adopted a joint statement, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the management, development and sustainable use of water resources, while linking socio-economic development with environmental protection.



The meeting also announced the list of projects under the Mekong–Lancang Water Resources Plan for the benefit of local communities.



In his closing remarks, Hung highlighted three key messages for cooperation. He underlined that trust and transparency must serve as its foundation, with timely and comprehensive sharing of hydrological information and data playing a practical role in helping countries proactively respond to floods and droughts and protect people's livelihoods.



He stated that cooperation should put people at its centre, directing programmes and projects towards tangible benefits and helping communities across the basin strengthen their adaptive capacity. Above all, commitments must be translated into concrete action to ensure effective cooperation.



The minister asked the working group to promptly draw up a plan to implement the meeting's outcomes, continue carrying out the 2023–2027 Action Plan and prepare the next five-year plan./.

VNA