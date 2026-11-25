Hue (VNA) – Panama-flagged cruise ship Adora Flora City docked at Chan May Port in the central city of Hue on November 25, carrying 3,701 tourists and 1,255 crew members.



The vessel departed from Guangzhou, China. Upon its arrival, local authorities and travel agencies coordinated reception, immigration procedures and passenger transfers, ensuring security, safety and smooth access for visitors. Many tourists chose tours featuring Hue’s cultural heritage, cuisine and traditional craft villages, as well as destinations in neighbouring localities.



Nguyen Van Chuong, Deputy General Director of Chan May Port Joint Stock Company, said the ship brought tourists with relatively high spending power and demand for quality services.



The visitors are expected to give a boost to local services, transport, and trade, he added.



The growing number of international cruise ship calls at Chan May Port in recent years reflects the appeal of central Vietnam’s destinations to the international cruise tourism market, he noted.



According to statistics, Hue is estimated to have welcomed 448,700 tourist arrivals in November, up 1% year-on-year, including around 198,470 international visitors, down 5.3%. Tourism revenue is estimated at 1.56 trillion VND (60.4 million USD), up 39.6%.



From the beginning of the year to mid-November, the city received 7.28 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of 24.6%. International arrivals reached approximately 2.25 million, up 28.3%, while tourism revenue totalled 18.47 trillion VND, up 57.3%./.

VNA