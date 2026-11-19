Hue (VNA) – Vietnamese citizens will enjoy free admission to heritage sites in the central city of Hue on November 23 and 24 to mark Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), according to the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre.

Under the programme, Vietnamese visitors can enter heritage sites within the Complex of Hue Monuments free of charge from 7am to 5pm on November 23. The special offer at Hai Van Gate will apply on both November 23 and 24.

Hue city is also organising a series of cultural and artistic activities from November 18 to 24, with digital technology being used to bring heritage closer to contemporary audiences.

A highlight will be an exhibition on the poetry of Emperor Thieu Tri - the third Nguyen Dynasty king, scheduled for November 22 at the Museum of Royal Antiquities. Using digital technology, the exhibition will introduce visitors to the distinctive poetry of the Nguyen Dynasty emperor, including Hoi van kiem lien hoan, a special poetic form that allows 128 different ways of reading to create 128 poems.

Other activities include a flower-offering ceremony in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and performances combining traditional and contemporary arts, featuring Hue royal court music (Nha nhac), Hue folk singing (Ca Hue), traditional music and ao dai (traditional long dress).

Visitors can also explore a photo exhibition entitled "Hue Culture – Integration and Development", book and document displays, ao dai showcases and traditional handicraft spaces.

Interactive activities for students, families and tourists will include calligraphy demonstrations, traditional folk arts and opportunities to experience Hue folk music and traditional musical instruments.

Traditional royal and folk games, including dau ho, bai vu and xam huong, will also be organised within the Imperial Citadel, offering visitors a closer look at the cultural and spiritual life of people in the past./.