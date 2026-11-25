Hanoi (VNA) – From November 25 to December 5, 2026, Phu Quoc hosts the International Puppetry Festival for the first time, bringing together 16 troupes from 13 countries. With an evening show at the seaside theater as the anchor, visitors can fit a sunset at Kiss Bridge, a stroll through the Christmas streets and a fireworks show into a single evening at Sunset Town.



A gathering of puppetry talent from five continents by the sea



From November 25 to December 5, 2026, the 4th International Puppetry Festival is taking place under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, organised by the Performing Arts Department with sponsorship from Sun Group. Carrying the theme “Talent connecting five continents,” the event marks the first time an international-scale puppetry festival has left familiar urban auditoriums to shine at one of the region's leading island destinations.



The festival brings together 16 renowned troupes: four Vietnamese hosts, namely the Vietnam Puppet Theatre, the Thang Long Puppet Theatre, the Hai Phong Traditional Theatre and the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Centre, along with 12 international troupes from the United Kingdom, Peru, the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt and Laos.



Across the opening and closing nights and the competition nights from November 27 to December 2, audiences will see a vivid picture of puppetry from around the world. Alongside Vietnam's pride in water and hand puppetry, each international troupe brings a distinctive heritage: from the refined marionette technique of Myanmar and a pulling dance combined with improvised puppetry from Peru to wooden puppets blended with Korean folk music. Many productions also weave in mime, contemporary dance and live music, erasing language barriers to reach audiences of all ages.



Beyond the stage, the festival's appeal extends to a series of exhibitions, masterclasses and interactive workshops for the community. Instead of simply watching from the stands, families and young visitors can talk directly with international artists, make Wayang Kulit paper shadow puppets (Malaysia), learn how to handle Myanmar marionettes, or discover the distinctive Aragoz puppets of Egypt. The exchange brings traditional art closer to contemporary life and creates memorable cultural moments for the year-end holiday.

A Oi Theatre is a Sun Group creation that honours and promotes Vietnam's traditional cultural and artistic heritage. (Photo: Sun Group)

Chosen as the host venue, A Oi Theatre at Sunset Town offers the 2026 International Puppetry Festival a rare setting. As Vietnam's first seaside puppet theater, the building stands right on the sand of Sunset Town with a capacity of about 300 seats, and is designed to combine a water-puppet stage and a dry stage. Rustic local character shows in the tiled roof, bamboo blinds, and wood and bamboo surrounding the stage water, recalling the feel of watching puppets in an old village communal yard. Just a few steps from this heritage space are the beach, the colorful Mediterranean-style streets and a view toward Kiss Bridge, creating an experience that is both rich in identity and modern, which few places can offer.



From the puppet stage to Christmas streets and artistic fireworks

The 15m Christmas tree tower at Kiss Square is also a stage for striking artistic performances. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sunset is usually the moment a day closes, but at Sunset Town it is when new moments begin. As soon as the first puppetry performance ends at 8:30 p.m., visitors can stroll along stone-paved lanes reminiscent of a European old town and head to Kiss Square to take photos by the 15 m Christmas tree. Afterward, they can still catch the fireworks at Kiss of the Sea, a Guinness World Record-holding show recognised as the outdoor theater with the world's largest water screen and capacity.

High-altitude fireworks at the Kiss of the Sea show are performed 365 days a year. (Photo: Sun Group)

For performances that start later, at 9 p.m. or even 10 p.m., visitors have time for a full dinner at Sun Bavaria Restaurant, one of Phu Quoc's largest seaside dining and entertainment destinations. The restaurant is only about 200 m from A Oi Theatre, a three-minute walk.

Sun Bavaria Restaurant is the ideal spot to enjoy the Symphony of the Sea show. (Photo: Sun Group)

It is also the only restaurant in Vietnam where diners' tables face a 56,000 m2 “performance floor” at sea for the Symphony of the Sea show, where 1,300 fireworks and more than 200 effects burst into bloom alongside 12 jet skis and 8 flyboards “cutting through wind and waves.” The restaurant offers flexible Dinner Show packages by seat location, either at the seafront tables or in the stage area, priced from 1.2 million VND per guest (Sunday to Thursday) and 1.3 million VND per guest (Friday and Saturday), allowing diners to eat while keeping a full view of the bay.





After the puppetry performances, visitors can stop by Kiss Bazaar to eat and shop at 41 stalls. (Photo: Sun Group)

When the puppetry performances end at 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m., many places in Phu Quoc have started to close. At Kiss Bazaar, the new shopping, dining and entertainment quarter, however, the atmosphere is far from cooling down. Pounding EDM drops turn Kiss Square into an open-air bar. Visitors can lose themselves in the music and then visit the food stalls for a late-night bite, from Vietnamese banh mi, Hong Kong egg tarts and Korean tteokbokki to Italian gelato, served until late.

The giant slide system at Aquatopia water park, part of Sun World Hon Thom (Photo: Sun Group)

The next morning, visitors can travel from An Thoi to Sun World Hon Thom on the world's longest three-rope cable car line. From a height of 170 m, they can “chill” while looking out over Hon Dua, Hon Roi and then Hon Thom. On arrival, there are 21 rides to enjoy at Aquatopia, a leading water park in Asia recognised by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the Asia and Oceania region.



For thrill-seekers, there is the Moc Xa Thinh No ride at Exotica Village, designed for heart-stopping plunges from a height of 32.4 m and spins through 14 slopes.



Visiting Phu Quoc between November 25 and December 5, 2026, visitors can enjoy world-class puppetry performances and also immerse themselves in experiences that are “specialties” found only in the south of the Pearl Island. At Sunset Town, the setting sun is only the prelude to a complete journey where art, cuisine and festivities follow one another late into the night./.