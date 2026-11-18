Hanoi (VNA) - Joining forces with H2O Events, the production company behind a string of major Hollywood productions such as James Bond and Mission: Impossible, Sun Group is taking Symphony of the Sea into its third season with spectacular fireworks displays and thrilling extreme watersports off the coast of Phu Quoc. Behind the scenes, the Australian production team reveals how it is coordinating 12 jet skis, eight Flyboard performers, three Jetsurf athletes, and 15 fireworks-equipped kites, promising to create spectacular scenes never before witnessed anywhere in the world when the show takes place in Phu Quoc this November.



VNA